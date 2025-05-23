George Floyd’s murder upended this suburban police department. Now, it’s trying to heal.

Officer Cheeka Vang doesn’t know what to expect when he begins his shift each day. He might get a call for an animal. Or a medical emergency. Or a domestic dispute.
And working for the Golden Valley Police Department in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder has come with an additional level of uneasiness. The subsequent debate about racism and the future of policing in America upended the suburban department just west of Minneapolis, and veteran officers left in droves.
“It was tough,” Vang recalled. “As a new officer, I was uncertain of my future.”
The Golden Valley Police Department is now smaller, younger and more diverse than it was five years ago. The city’s new chief and mayor are trying to heal fractures within the community. The upheaval in Golden Valley is just one example of the way Floyd’s murder shook thousands of police agencies nationwide.
“I think it’s hard to go into a police department in America and not have a conversation that doesn’t inevitably point to that day in Minneapolis as a turning point in policing,” said Chuck Wexler, executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum, a think tank based in Washington, D.C.
Progressives and conservatives across the nation fought over whether police departments should be replaced with new agencies. Some departments rolled out new rules for restraining people and training sessions on respecting diversity and calming tense situations. Some police licensing boards, including in Minnesota, received new powers to investigate complaints. And a growing number of agencies partnered with social workers to improve their response to mental health calls.
“We have to police better, and better means we need to listen to the community,” said Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green. “It took the death of a Black man to change that. It shouldn’t have.”
Upheaval in the police department
Golden Valley is smaller and whiter than its neighbor Minneapolis. It has about 22,000 residents, 80% of whom are white. But it has grown more diverse over the last 30 years, and even before Floyd’s death, city leaders had begun talking about equity in city government.