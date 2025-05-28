Everything you love about Caesar salad in 4 easy recipes

You can always have confidence in Caesar salad, no matter the situation. It finds a way to shine whether you need it to step in as the main dish or take a back seat as a side.
Refreshing yet hearty and satisfying, its complex umami flavors are balanced perfectly with bright, citrusy notes.
And then there’s the “anchovy-ness” of it all.
Many of us first experienced anchovies on a pizza delivered to us in a carboard box, the fishy odor wafting out the minute the lid was opened. As a child, that pizza was an immediate turnoff and my opinion of anchovies was set in stone — until I got a little older and had my first decent Caesar salad.
When I took a bite of the salad, I had no idea that the deep savoriness of the dressing was, in large part, due to the mashed anchovies that formed its base. Combined with garlic, lemon juice and Parmesan cheese and then emulsified with a raw egg yolk, it was perfection.
While I’m not wild about eating a plate of whole anchovies, they hit all the right notes in a Caesar dressing. If you insist on making Caesar salad without anchovies (and I’m begging you not to), you can get a hint of their umaminess by bumping up the amount of Worcestershire sauce called for in the recipe by a teaspoon or so.
As if anchovies in Caesar dressing wasn’t controversial enough, the use of raw egg yolk also throws people off. Many are squeamish about eating raw eggs or are hesitant for health reasons. If that’s you, there are a couple of workarounds.
If you’re concerned about foodborne illnesses, use pasteurized eggs or swap out the egg yolks entirely with a couple tablespoons of store-bought mayonnaise. While it’s not as authentic, with the anchovies, garlic and lemon in the dressing, egg isn’t the standout flavor. That’s also why I’m including a couple of recipes that utilize mayo instead of yolks.