Everything you love about Caesar salad in 4 easy recipes

To prepare the crispy shallots: Combine shallots and oil in medium microwaveable bowl. Microwave for 5 minutes. Stir and continue to microwave in 1-minute increments, stirring each minute, until they are just golden, about 2 to 4 minutes longer. (Watch closely, as the shallots cook quickly toward the end and will continue to brown a bit once they’re removed from the oil. Do not burn them, as they will turn bitter.) Set a strainer over a bowl and drain the oil from the shallots. Reserve the oil. Place the shallots on paper towels to drain and season with ¼ teaspoon salt. Set aside.