Congressional budget bill could kill solar industry in Minnesota just as it was gaining momentum

WASHINGTON — When Marty Morud opened his solar installation business 15 years ago in Minnesota, his customer base included early adopters and climate-conscious believers.
Now, Morud’s company, TruNorth Solar out of Arden Hills, puts solar panels on barns and schools.
This evolution in the industry, he said, came with a change in how Americans view green energy. And the federal government was in lock-step, with tax credits boosting the shift.
Now, however, Congress is on the cusp of passing a budget bill that effectively vaporizes green energy tax credits, including those used to finance solar panel manufacturers to wind farms and geothermal home-heating systems.
Morud, TruNorth’s CEO, said the change in course makes his head spin.
“A vast majority of our customers are now middle-income, even low-income,” he said. “That’s because [the government] figured out they could pay everyone’s electric bill for the next 30 years or invest in a cheaper version of energy.”
Across Minnesota, a nascent solar industry — sprung from the ashes of the Great Recession with millennial optimism — is reconciling with the emergence of the budget bill, which companies say will crush the industry.
The credits provided both sustainability and job creation, Morud and other supporters said.