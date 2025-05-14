Clean energy developer suspends wind project in Minnesota, cites tariffs as a factor

A clean energy developer is temporarily halting its proposed wind farm in southwest Minnesota, saying the Trump administration’s tariffs are partly to blame.
The decision has alarmed some clean energy advocates, who say President Donald Trump’s ongoing trade war is making the already difficult process of connecting renewable energy projects to the electrical grid even harder.
National Grid Renewables’ Plum Creek Wind project had already cleared some of the most common hurdles for a clean energy project. State regulators approved two key permits for the project, which includes 230 megawatts of wind generation, back in 2021. Construction was set to begin later this fall.
The project would place up to 77 turbines on what’s now farmland in Redwood, Murray, and Cottonwood counties. The company was also proposing to add 150 megawatts of battery storage.
But last month, National Grid Renewables informed regulators it was pulling out of a months-long bidding process, despite having reached a tentative agreement with Xcel Energy to buy the wind farm’s electricity.
In an April 25 letter to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, National Grid Renewables cited cost disagreements and interconnection delays in addition to tariffs.
“Recent reciprocal tariffs from the Trump administration have introduced many new risks to supply chains across the economy,” the company’s attorney wrote in the letter. “This is contributing to rapid and significant cost uncertainty, delays and tightening bottlenecks around hardware critical to project development.”
The company said it still plans to complete the project, but its timeline is now uncertain.