Teen suspected of drunken driving in crash that killed passenger, a new grad who was homecoming king

A teenager is suspected of being under the influence when he crashed his pickup truck in western Minnesota and killed his passenger, a multisport athlete and homecoming king at his high school.
The single-vehicle wreck occurred about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday about 5 miles north of Wadena near the rural intersection of 370th Street and 640th Avenue, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said.
The passenger, 18-year-old Blake Unger of Bluffton, died at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The driver, 18-year-old Izak Schermerhorn of New York Mills, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and underage drinking and driving, the Sheriff’s Office said. A felony charge of criminal vehicular homicide is pending.
The pickup landed on its side in a ditch near the intersection. Unger’s body was found near the vehicle. Both teenagers attended New York Mills High School.
Unger graduated from high school on Friday. He was a football player and wrestler and was crowned homecoming king last fall.
“It is with a great deal of sadness that I share this message with you ... that a member of our school community has passed away in a motor vehicle accident,” District Superintendent Adam Johnson said in a statement to families posted on social media Wednesday, the last day of high school classes. “This is a devastating time for our entire community.”