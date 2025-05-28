Greater Minnesota

Teen suspected of drunken driving in crash that killed passenger, a new grad who was homecoming king

The wreck occurred late Tuesday near a rural intersection, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 28, 2025 at 4:08PM
Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office (Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office)

A teenager is suspected of being under the influence when he crashed his pickup truck in western Minnesota and killed his passenger, a multisport athlete and homecoming king at his high school.

The single-vehicle wreck occurred about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday about 5 miles north of Wadena near the rural intersection of 370th Street and 640th Avenue, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said.

The passenger, 18-year-old Blake Unger of Bluffton, died at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver, 18-year-old Izak Schermerhorn of New York Mills, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and underage drinking and driving, the Sheriff’s Office said. A felony charge of criminal vehicular homicide is pending.

The pickup landed on its side in a ditch near the intersection. Unger’s body was found near the vehicle. Both teenagers attended New York Mills High School.

Unger graduated from high school on Friday. He was a football player and wrestler and was crowned homecoming king last fall.

“It is with a great deal of sadness that I share this message with you ... that a member of our school community has passed away in a motor vehicle accident,” District Superintendent Adam Johnson said in a statement to families posted on social media Wednesday, the last day of high school classes. “This is a devastating time for our entire community.”

