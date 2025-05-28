Macy's profit and sales slip and it cuts profit forecast for 2025, but beats Q1 expectations

NEW YORK — Macy's sales and profit slipped in its first quarter and the department store, citing more cautious customers and the impact that the U.S. trade war will have on the company and its shoppers, trimmed its profit forecast for 2025.
However, the New York retailer which also owns upscale Bloomingdale's and the Bluemercury cosmetics chain, topped most performance expectations for the first three months of the year and maintained its sales forecast for the year.
Shares rose 1.7% before the market opened Wednesday.
Macy's sales dropped to $4.79 billion from $5 billion a year earlier, better than the $4.42 billion that analysts polled by FactSet expected.
Comparable sales, which include online channels, dipped 2%. Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury both saw comparable sales growth.
''Our first quarter results give us confidence that we have the right strategy and team in place to navigate the current environment while we continue to invest in our customer on the path to returning Macy's, Inc. to sustainable profitable growth,'' Chairman and CEO Tony Spring said in a statement on Wednesday.
For the period ended May 3, Macy's earned $38 million, or 13 cents per share. That compares with $62 million, or 22 cents per share, a year ago.
Stripping out certain items, earnings were 16 cents per share, which topped Wall Street's estimate by a penny.