40-year term for killer who shot man on Minneapolis sidewalk late at night

A 27-year-old man on Monday received a 40-year term for shooting and killing his victim on Valentine’s Day last year.
Dominick Ramone Thomas Kirkland was sentenced in Hennepin County District Court after pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the Feb. 14, 2024 shooting death of Samuel T. Yeager, 47, of Minneapolis.
With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Kirkland is expected to serve about 26 years of his term in prison and the balance on supervised release.
The County Attorney’s Office noted that the sentence was an upward departure from the presumptive term of 25½ years under state sentencing guidelines.
The Medical Examiner’s Office said Yeager “had three gunshot wounds to the rear of his body,” the criminal complaint read, which also noted that Kirkland kept shooting after his victim was down on the pavement.
According to the criminal complaint:
Gunfire shortly after 1 a.m. on Feb, 14, 2024, near the intersection of West Broadway and N. Emerson Avenue drew police to the scene.
The officers found Yeager on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds to his neck and elsewhere. He died at the scene.