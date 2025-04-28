Josh Drollinger
Bloomington Jefferson • volleyball
Drollinger has always enjoyed being on the court. The nets just have a completely different look to them this time of year.
A senior guard on the Jaguars boys basketball team, he’s now a standout on their boys volleyball squad. He is one of the leaders of team, ranked fourth by the coaches association.
“Josh grew up playing basketball and only started playing organized volleyball his sophomore year,” Jefferson coach Scott Sieling said. “He quickly became our most improved player two years in a row and has come into this year at a whole new level.”
His development progressed significantly when he played in the sand over the summer.
“I played in multiple leagues and trained in the sand over the summer,” Drollinger said. “It helps with both your technique and jumping ability. It’s a great way to improve.”
Drollinger leads the Jaguars (15-2) in kills with 158, is second in blocks and third in digs and set assists.
“He has been a major part of our team’s climb in the rankings,” Sieling said. “He can dominate the net hitting and blocking, but he can also step in as one of our primary passers. He is an effective back row hitter and has developed a deceptive float serve. The scary thing is, he keeps getting better every week. The sky’s the limit with Josh.”