Prep Athletes of the Week: Josh Drollinger of Bloomington Jefferson seizes his volleyball opportunity

Josh Drollinger, who spends his winters on the basketball team, is a fast-improving player in a sport freshly sanctioned by the MSHSL.

By Ron Haggstrom

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 28, 2025 at 8:00PM
The Prep Athletes of the Week are (center) Josh Drollinger of Bloomington Jefferson, (left from top) Rylie Hansen of Mankato East, Nick Johnson of Shakopee, Addison Wood of St. Croix Lutheran, (right from top) Brady Rach of Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale, Carson Timm of Blaine and Kateryna Mykhailovych of Bloomington Kennedy. (Provided photos)

Josh Drollinger

Bloomington Jefferson • volleyball

Drollinger has always enjoyed being on the court. The nets just have a completely different look to them this time of year.

A senior guard on the Jaguars boys basketball team, he’s now a standout on their boys volleyball squad. He is one of the leaders of team, ranked fourth by the coaches association.

“Josh grew up playing basketball and only started playing organized volleyball his sophomore year,” Jefferson coach Scott Sieling said. “He quickly became our most improved player two years in a row and has come into this year at a whole new level.”

His development progressed significantly when he played in the sand over the summer.

“I played in multiple leagues and trained in the sand over the summer,” Drollinger said. “It helps with both your technique and jumping ability. It’s a great way to improve.”

Drollinger leads the Jaguars (15-2) in kills with 158, is second in blocks and third in digs and set assists.

“He has been a major part of our team’s climb in the rankings,” Sieling said. “He can dominate the net hitting and blocking, but he can also step in as one of our primary passers. He is an effective back row hitter and has developed a deceptive float serve. The scary thing is, he keeps getting better every week. The sky’s the limit with Josh.”

Drollinger is thrilled the sport was approved by the Minnesota State High School League before he graduated.

“It was nice to get our recognition as an official sport,” Drollinger said. “It’s an added bonus to be doing well in my last hurrah. To be ending my high school career like this is pretty exciting.”

Rylie Hansen

Mankato East • track

Hansen isn’t your typical track standout. She is a sprinter, jumper and pole vaulter. The senior is the school record holder in the 60-meter dash (7.94 seconds), triple jump (38 feet, 4 inches), long jump (18-10½) and pole vault (12-9). “After a weird junior year in which she was sidelined for a month with mono, Rylie felt as though she had some unfinished business in the track world,” Cougars coach Joy Visto said. “She will tell you that her eyes are focused on bigger goals at the state meet in June.”

Nick Johnson

Shakopee • baseball

The senior lefthanded pitcher/outfielder has picked up right where he left off a year ago. Johnson is 3-0 on the mound with 21 strikeouts in 13⅔ innings and a 1.02 ERA. “Nick has been consistently delivering strong performances, keeping hitters off balance with his command and velocity,” Sabers coach Eric Schmitz said. He has also belted a home run and driven in six runs for the Sabers (8-1). “Nick sets the tone for his team with his positive attitude and commitment to excellence,“ Schmitz said. “This season, Nick is not only helping lead his team to success but also setting an example of what it means to be a true competitor.”

Addison Wood

St. Croix Lutheran • golf

Wood is quickly climbing in the Minnesota Golf Association rankings. The Crusaders senior moved up to No. 7 in the state in the individual ratings before shooting a 4-under-par 68 to win a Skyline Conference meet at Keller Golf Course. “Addi has had an outstanding start to her senior golf season,” Crusaders coach Phil Bunkowske said. Wood finished 42nd in the Class 2A state meet a year ago. “As team captain, she also stands out as a supportive leader, guiding and mentoring teammates who are new to the sport,” Bunkowske said.

Brady Rach

Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale • track

The junior has recorded personal-best times of 50.74 seconds in the 400 meters, 1:53.57 in the 800 and 4:27.06 in the 1,600 this season. His time in the 800 is the third best in the state this year. “Brady is a three-sport athlete who is one of the hardest-working kids you will ever meet,” Raiders distance track coach Kenny Miller said. Rach holds six school records. “This year he has already shown that his hard work is paying off,” Miller said. “Brady is a once-in-a-generation talent, possessing the work ethic necessary to achieve remarkable accomplishments.”

Carson Timm

Blaine • baseball

Timm, a senior lefthander/first baseman/outfielder, has gotten off to an excellent start to the season, as have the Bengals (7-0). Timm is 2-0 on the mound with a 0.58 ERA in 12 innings. At the plate, he is hitting .421 with an on-base percentage of .522. “Carson is exactly who we have needed him to be this year,” Blaine coach Ted Erickson said. “He’s a solid and steady leader on the team who has had some big hits this season. He’s a piece of the puzzle for us.”

Kateryna Mykhailovych

Bloomington Kennedy • badminton

The state’s No. 1-ranked Mykhailovych is a big reason for the Eagles’ success this season. The senior has won her first 12 matches, eight at the No. 1 singles position and four at the No. 2 spot. “Kateryna has been playing badminton for only three years after moving to Minnesota from Ukraine,” Eagles coach Todd Kennedy said. “She is always one of the first players at practice, and almost every day I have to kick her out of the gym after practice. She loves to play and compete. She is an inspiration for all the players in our program.”

Nominate an athlete: Send an email with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.

