The state’s No. 1-ranked Mykhailovych is a big reason for the Eagles’ success this season. The senior has won her first 12 matches, eight at the No. 1 singles position and four at the No. 2 spot. “Kateryna has been playing badminton for only three years after moving to Minnesota from Ukraine,” Eagles coach Todd Kennedy said. “She is always one of the first players at practice, and almost every day I have to kick her out of the gym after practice. She loves to play and compete. She is an inspiration for all the players in our program.”