RandBall: Vikings get awful NFL Draft grades, but context is needed

Namely, they gave Houston their 2025 second-round pick as part of a move to add a second first-round pick (No. 23 overall) a month before last year’s draft. They wanted more capital in case they needed it to trade up for a QB. While they didn’t end up needing that pick to move up one spot to No. 10 for J.J. McCarthy, they sent their 2025 third- and fourth-round picks along with No. 23 to move up to No. 17 to get Dallas Turner.