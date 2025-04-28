RandBall: Vikings get awful NFL Draft grades, but context is needed

Being in charge of a pro sports team historically has meant sticking to your plan instead of the whims of outside voices, and that is more true now than ever before.
The sheer volume of external voices evaluating things like the NFL Draft, which concluded Saturday, is staggering. Someone is bound to have a negative opinion of a team’s direction, which is why organizations have become so intentional about their pride in shutting out those voices and sticking to their plans.
All of this seems particularly pertinent as we unpack the Vikings’ light draft work, which included just five picks this year.
GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah says those five picks, and most importantly No. 24 overall pick Donovan Jackson, embody part of a strategy to get bigger and more physical in order to be able to win in more ways.
But several respected draft analysts look at the haul and see deficiencies in quantity, quality or both.
Patrick Reusse and I talked on Monday’s Daily Delivery podcast about how it is hard to find negative draft grades in general, but it actually wasn’t so difficult with the Vikings specifically.
Let’s unpack a few of them here along with some necessary context.
Pro Football Focus: The modern secular football grading bible put the Vikings and 49ers at the bottom of their list, giving the Vikings a C-minus and writing of the two teams that “questionable decisions in value and roster fit leave both NFC teams with the lowest draft grades from the weekend.”