Investigative journalism isn’t dead.
I can prove it.
In a small room at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., minutes after the Vikings’ season ended in January, a highly placed source in the Vikings organization — let’s call him “Deep Throw” — told me that the team was going to ditch Sam Darnold and the interior of the offensive line.
Vikingdom wasn’t sure what to believe either, but in free agency the Vikings signed a standout veteran guard and center and allowed Darnold to sign with Seattle. On the first day of the NFL draft, the Vikings chose a 315-pound guard.
Only I knew that this would happen. Me, and everyone else who was paying attention.
The source can now be revealed — Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell.
There are coaches who will lie or obfuscate. O’Connell does neither. When asked a direct question, he will sermonize for a while, saying all of the things he thinks a team spokesman should say about culture and commitment and how much he loves his players.
Then, at the end of his answer, sometimes many minutes later, when everyone has nodded off or begun playing Wordle on their phones, he will let you know what he’s really thinking.