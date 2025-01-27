Defensive coordinator Brian Flores seems likely to stay with Vikings

Flores had talked glowingly about the chance to work with O’Connell, whose leadership he said reminded him of Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, and said coaching the Vikings’ defenders was one of the most enjoyable jobs he’d had in his career. Flores had found a home in Minnesota, as well, and talked in December about how the defensive coordinator job had provided him a little more time to spend with his three kids (ages 11, 10 and 7). “There’s a little window here,” he said.