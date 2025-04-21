Running back Aaron Jones carried a self-described “sophomore” swagger into TCO Performance Center for the start of the Vikings’ offseason program Monday.
Jones, 30 and entering his ninth NFL season, said he feels the best he ever has from a physical standpoint.
“Whoever came up with age, I feel like that’s just a number,” Jones quipped. “I’ve been saying that since I was a little kid, trying to get older women.”
Last season, Jones posted career highs in carries (255) and rushing yards (1,138). He also tallied 408 receiving yards on 52 receptions and seven total touchdowns in his first season with the Vikings.
When his one-year contract ended, Jones said the decision to re-sign with the Vikings was a “no-brainer.” In March, Jones re-signed with Minnesota for two years and $20 million, with $13 million guaranteed.
“When I first came in, I said, ‘This place felt like home,’” Jones said. “Throughout the year, seeing how I was used in the system, the culture that has been established here, the support system, everything. … This is where I wanted to end up, and I’m glad we were able to get it done.”
Jones, who logged the fourth 1,000-yard rushing season of his NFL career in 2024, credited his recovery routine as a fundamental aspect of his long-term sustainability. He called his day-to-day recovery a “constant grind.”
In the Vikings facility last season, Jones first stepped into a hyperbaric chamber. He said a combination of hyperbaric chambers and conventional cold and hot tubs has done wonders for his recovery.