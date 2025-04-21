Vikings

Running back Aaron Jones and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. said re-signing with the Vikings was a no-brainer as the team began its offseason program Monday.

Running back Aaron Jones carried a self-described “sophomore” swagger into TCO Performance Center for the start of the Vikings’ offseason program Monday.

Jones, 30 and entering his ninth NFL season, said he feels the best he ever has from a physical standpoint.

“Whoever came up with age, I feel like that’s just a number,” Jones quipped. “I’ve been saying that since I was a little kid, trying to get older women.”

Last season, Jones posted career highs in carries (255) and rushing yards (1,138). He also tallied 408 receiving yards on 52 receptions and seven total touchdowns in his first season with the Vikings.

When his one-year contract ended, Jones said the decision to re-sign with the Vikings was a “no-brainer.” In March, Jones re-signed with Minnesota for two years and $20 million, with $13 million guaranteed.

“When I first came in, I said, ‘This place felt like home,’” Jones said. “Throughout the year, seeing how I was used in the system, the culture that has been established here, the support system, everything. … This is where I wanted to end up, and I’m glad we were able to get it done.”

Jones, who logged the fourth 1,000-yard rushing season of his NFL career in 2024, credited his recovery routine as a fundamental aspect of his long-term sustainability. He called his day-to-day recovery a “constant grind.”

In the Vikings facility last season, Jones first stepped into a hyperbaric chamber. He said a combination of hyperbaric chambers and conventional cold and hot tubs has done wonders for his recovery.

“I have soft tissue guys coming to the house when I’m not here,” Jones said. “It’s a lot of trial and error because what works for somebody may not work for the next guy.”

With Jones set to link up with former 49ers running back Jordan Mason, Jones said he anticipates the combination will prove fruitful for both parties. Mason had 153 carries for 789 yards and three touchdowns last season.

No longer the new guy who didn’t know how to get into the building at this time last year, Jones has embraced his newfound continuity in Minnesota.

“[It’s] not that I came in stressed last year, I just didn’t know what to expect,” Jones said. “[There’s] a little more confidence knowing where I’m going, knowing where my locker is, knowing my parking spot, my code.”

Murphy had ‘no doubt’ he’d re-sign with Vikings

The Wilf family, who own the Vikings, received the first shoutout from cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. when he took the podium Monday.

It was the first time he’s spoken with local news media since signing a three-year deal worth up to $66 million in March to return to the Vikings after a career season in 2024.

Murphy said he felt there was “no doubt” he’d be back with Minnesota. He first signed a two-year contract with the Vikings in 2023 as he was coming off a back injury during his fourth season with the Cardinals.

“This is where I wanna be,” Murphy said. “This is where I’ve been my best, I feel like, as a player and off the field as a man as well.”

Murphy had a career-high 81 tackles and six interceptions last season after not agreeing on terms for a contract extension prior to the season’s start.

Now, Murphy is one of the veterans in his position room. He’s joined by free agency additions Isaiah Rodgers (Eagles) and Jeff Okudah (Lions), plus Mekhi Blackmon, who is coming off a torn ACL but Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said he will build to a return to football activities during OTAs.

“I’m going on Year 7; I came into this league at 20 years old,” Murphy said. “I had the same situation. I had guys that were older than me teaching me the ropes, teaching me how to be a vet. Now it’s kind of my turn. I wanna take that role in.”

Teammates bid adieu to Bynum

One of the most notable free agency departures from the Vikings was safety Cam Bynum, who signed a four-year, $60-million deal with the Colts.

The Vikings drafted Bynum in the fourth round of the 2021 draft. He had a career-high three interceptions and two fumble recoveries in 2024 and made 342 total tackles over his four seasons with the Vikings.

“I hate not being able to play with Cam again, but ultimately guys are trying to make money for their families, the rest of their lives, whatever,” veteran safety Harrison Smith said. “He’s a great addition for Indianapolis and obviously a big hole that we have to fill in a lot more ways than playmaking ability.”

Said Murphy: “That was my brother. He was the guy that brought the celebrations, the movies out and all that. We gotta still get that going. ... Definitely wish him the best.”

Who’s going to fill Bynum’s shoes when it comes to those celebrations?

“I don’t think I’m the guy for that,” Smith said with a smile.

He did say there’s been conversations of who will take on the role and that “some names will come to the surface.”

