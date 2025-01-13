Tonight, the Vikings (14-3) will meet the Rams (10-7) in the NFL playoffs for the eighth time, the most frequent playoff matchup in franchise history. The Rams, the NFC’s No. 4 seed after winning the NFC West, will be the hosts away from home after the NFL moved the game to Arizona because of the deadly wildfires in the Los Angeles area. If the Vikings earn their first playoff win in five years, they will head to Philadelphia to play the Eagles on Sunday.
Pregame: Vikings face the Rams in a playoff game moved to Arizona because of wildfires
The Vikings are trying to keep their surprising season going with their first playoff win in five years. Check back here often for live updates and analysis from Glendale, Ariz.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 13, 2025 at 10:42PM
- Kickoff: 7 p.m. Monday
- Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.
- TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+
- Radio: KFAN-FM 100.3; SiriusXM 226, 820 (Vikings), 225, 818 (Rams), 88 (Westwood One)
- Line: Vikings by 2½
- Vikings bar finder: Where to watch across the country
This is the live report from Glendale, Ariz. Check back here often for updates and analysis:
To get exclusive analysis on the Vikings by Ben Goessling in your inbox every Friday, sign up for the free Access Vikings newsletter. Email your Vikings questions to accessvikings@startribune.com.
The 14-3 Vikings are seeking their first playoff win in five years against the 10-7 Rams in a wild-card game that was relocated to Glendale, Ariz., because of wildfires in the Los Angeles area.