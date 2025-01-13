Vikings

Pregame: Vikings face the Rams in a playoff game moved to Arizona because of wildfires

The Vikings are trying to keep their surprising season going with their first playoff win in five years. Check back here often for live updates and analysis from Glendale, Ariz.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 13, 2025 at 10:42PM
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, left, and Rams coach Sean McVay will square off for the second time since O'Connell left Los Angeles for Minnesota after winning a Super Bowl as McVay's offensive coordinator in the 2021 season. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Tonight, the Vikings (14-3) will meet the Rams (10-7) in the NFL playoffs for the eighth time, the most frequent playoff matchup in franchise history. The Rams, the NFC’s No. 4 seed after winning the NFC West, will be the hosts away from home after the NFL moved the game to Arizona because of the deadly wildfires in the Los Angeles area. If the Vikings earn their first playoff win in five years, they will head to Philadelphia to play the Eagles on Sunday.

  • Kickoff: 7 p.m. Monday
  • Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.
  • TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+
  • Radio: KFAN-FM 100.3; SiriusXM 226, 820 (Vikings), 225, 818 (Rams), 88 (Westwood One)
  • Line: Vikings by 2½
This is the live report from Glendale, Ariz. Check back here often for updates and analysis:

