Tonight, the Vikings (14-3) will meet the Rams (10-7) in the NFL playoffs for the eighth time, the most frequent playoff matchup in franchise history. The Rams, the NFC’s No. 4 seed after winning the NFC West, will be the hosts away from home after the NFL moved the game to Arizona because of the deadly wildfires in the Los Angeles area. If the Vikings earn their first playoff win in five years, they will head to Philadelphia to play the Eagles on Sunday.