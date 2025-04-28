Final defendant in Bemidji stabbing death sentenced to 35 years in prison

The third and final defendant charged in the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old in Bemidji two years ago has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Daniel Keezer, 21, of Detroit Lakes appeared in Beltrami County District Court on Friday for sentencing in the murder of Andrew Fisher on June 24, 2023. His punishment is more than double that of his accomplices.
His brother Robert Keezer Jr., 24, of Mahnomen, and James Burnette, 27, of Waubun, were sentenced last month to 15 years in prison — nearly double state sentencing guidelines.
The trio all pleaded guilty in March. Fisher’s mother, Donna Jones, decried the pleas but prosecutors believe the time behind bars is sufficient. Jones said all three defendants should’ve been charged with second-degree murder, but those charges against Burnette and Keezer Jr. were reduced to aiding and abetting aggravated first-degree robbery.
Eyewitness and Fisher’s close friend John Loch, 20, said that Fisher was going to sell a small bag of weed when the defendants chased him down and beat him before Keezer pulled a knife.
Loch said the traumatic experience derailed his college experience and severely impacted his mental health.
“The pain of losing him is unbearable, and knowing the brutal way in which he was taken from us makes it even harder to accept,” Loch’s victim-impact statement read.
He was cruising around Bemidji that night with Fisher, who went to sell weed. When the three men emerged from the house and chased Fisher, Burnette threatened Loch to force him to stay in his car.