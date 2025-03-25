‘Every day is a struggle’: Emotion high as two sentenced in Bemidji teen’s stabbing death

BEMIDJI – Two co-defendants charged in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old nearly two years ago were sentenced Tuesday to prison far above state guidelines.
Robert Keezer Jr., 24, of Mahnomen, and James Burnette, 27, of Waubun, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting aggravated first-degree robbery. They were initially charged in Beltrami County District Court with aiding and abetting second-degree intentional murder, along with Daniel Keezer, 21, of Detroit Lakes, who recently pleaded guilty to the stabbing death of Andrew Fisher on June 24, 2023.
Charges were amended for the co-defendants in plea agreements that called for them to serve 15 years in prison — nearly double the eight years state sentencing guidelines call for.
District Judge Jeanine Brand said this was no typical aggravated robbery, however, because it resulted in the death of a young man.
But the steep sentences weren’t enough for the victim’s mother, Donna Jones, who went before Brand in court hearings Tuesday to express her rage in profanity-laced, unscripted comments directed at the men who she said actively played a role in the killing her son.
“This isn’t justice for Drew. … You’re getting off easy with aggravated robbery,” Jones said to Burnette and then Robert Keezer before storming out of the courtroom.
The comments from Jones were a stark contrast to the written victim-impact statement from eye witness and Fisher’s close friend, John Loch, 20, who had victim advocate Katie Gaslin read his statements to Brand as Loch sat silently in the courtroom gallery.
“The weight of his absence is something I carry every single day, and no words will ever fully capture the pain and heartbreak that his senseless death has left behind,” Gaslin read on Loch’s behalf at both sentencings.