‘Every day is a struggle’: Emotion high as two sentenced in Bemidji teen’s stabbing death

Two accomplices get 15 years in prison, double the recommended sentence, for their roles.

By Kim Hyatt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 25, 2025 at 10:36PM
“The weight of [Andrew Fisher's] absence is something I carry every single day, and no words will ever fully capture the pain and heartbreak that his senseless death has left behind,” a victim advocate read on behalf of Fisher's friend Tuesday in court. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

BEMIDJI – Two co-defendants charged in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old nearly two years ago were sentenced Tuesday to prison far above state guidelines.

Robert Keezer Jr., 24, of Mahnomen, and James Burnette, 27, of Waubun, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting aggravated first-degree robbery. They were initially charged in Beltrami County District Court with aiding and abetting second-degree intentional murder, along with Daniel Keezer, 21, of Detroit Lakes, who recently pleaded guilty to the stabbing death of Andrew Fisher on June 24, 2023.

Charges were amended for the co-defendants in plea agreements that called for them to serve 15 years in prison — nearly double the eight years state sentencing guidelines call for.

District Judge Jeanine Brand said this was no typical aggravated robbery, however, because it resulted in the death of a young man.

But the steep sentences weren’t enough for the victim’s mother, Donna Jones, who went before Brand in court hearings Tuesday to express her rage in profanity-laced, unscripted comments directed at the men who she said actively played a role in the killing her son.

“This isn’t justice for Drew. … You’re getting off easy with aggravated robbery,” Jones said to Burnette and then Robert Keezer before storming out of the courtroom.

The comments from Jones were a stark contrast to the written victim-impact statement from eye witness and Fisher’s close friend, John Loch, 20, who had victim advocate Katie Gaslin read his statements to Brand as Loch sat silently in the courtroom gallery.

“The weight of his absence is something I carry every single day, and no words will ever fully capture the pain and heartbreak that his senseless death has left behind,” Gaslin read on Loch’s behalf at both sentencings.

“His mother, his family, his friends — we are all left with an emptiness that can never be filled. The pain of losing him is unbearable, and knowing the brutal way in which he was taken from us makes it even harder to accept. Every day is a struggle. Every moment that should be filled with laughter and memories is filled with sorrow and anger. Life hasn’t been the same since Andrew was stolen from us, and I know it never will be.”

Loch’s statement said neither defendant got the punishment they deserved for not only ending one life but also shattering countless others.

Prosecutors agreed to amend charges against the co-defendants largely due to a change in state law in 2023 limiting who can be held liable for aiding murder. To reduce the possibility of appeals, convictions being overturned or sentences being reduced, prosecutors said there was more certainty with aggravated robbery and would still provide a stiff penalty.

Daniel Keezer looks to serve 35 years in prison and appears in court next month.

After the sentencings, Loch said in an interview that he met Fisher after graduating from Bemidji High School in 2023 and had known Fisher for only four months before seeing him murdered.

They met through the local car scene and immediately formed a close bond, spending every day together. Loch drove a silver Audi and Fisher drove a cherry red Nissan 350Z.

“It’s a classy-looking two-door car,” Loch said while standing outside the courthouse watching a video of Fisher driving his Nissan.

John Loch holds a photo of his friend Andrew Fisher’s cherry-red Nissan 350Z after the hearing Tuesday. The two bonded over their love of cars, and Loch said he’d known Fisher for only four months before seeing him get murdered.

As the guys did on aimless summer nights, they were cruising around Bemidji when Loch said Fisher had to sell some marijuana. Fisher didn’t drink or do drugs, he said, and Jones is adamant that her son was sober, too.

Koch said he drove behind Fisher to the house and said things seemed fishy from the start. When three men emerged from the house and chased Fisher, Burnette threatened Loch, forcing him to stay in his car, unable to help Fisher as the Keezer brothers beat and kicked Fisher to the ground.

After the defendants fled, Loch rushed to Fisher and found him in a pool of blood. He picked up his friend and put him in his car and begged neighbors to help as he called 911. He watched Fisher take his last breaths.

In the wake of the tragedy, Loch moved to Duluth where he enrolled in an automotive program at Lake Superior College, but he started drinking a lot to cope with the trauma and loss.

“I just felt like I’ve been in a pit for the past couple years,” Loch said.

He ended up dropping out of the program and moved home to Bemidji, where he is trying to stay sober and get into therapy.

“This has had a huge effect on things in my own life. The past couple years it hasn’t been easy. I’ve kind of felt lost and just kind of something to push deep down for a long time and haven’t talked to anybody,” he said.

Loch stopped drinking and is still working on cars in memory of his friend.

And friends continue the upkeep and maintenance of Fisher’s Nissan.

Kim Hyatt

Reporter

Kim Hyatt reports on North Central Minnesota. She previously covered Hennepin County courts.

Bemidji

