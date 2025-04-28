More Minnesotans died with HIV last year, but not from HIV

Minnesota is entering a bittersweet phase in its fight against HIV: improved treatments have helped people with the sexually transmitted disease live so long that they are dying of other age-related causes.
The state recorded 158 deaths in its HIV population last year, the highest number in at least a decade, but only 32 people died from the infectious disease while the rest were from other causes, according to newly released data from the Minnesota Department of Health. And for the first time ever: half of the state’s deaths in its HIV population involved people 60 and older.
“These are my friends that were diagnosed in the ’80s and ’90s that are facing things like cardiovascular disease, facing things like cancer,“ said Terri L. Wilder, an HIV/Aging policy advocate for SAGE, a nonprofit that serves LGTBQ+ elders.
The deaths are saddening, Wilder said, but the longer lifespans are testaments to the antiretroviral drugs that prevent the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) from replicating and causing fatal complications by destroying the immune system. Many people diagnosed at the start of the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s and early 1990s thought they would die prematurely from their infections and never become senior citizens, she said.
The count of Minnesotans living with HIV had been steadily rising, but capped at 9,996 people in 2023, before declining to 9,826 in 2024. The reversal was partly due to the recent uptick in deaths, but health officials said they also did a rigorous check to identify people living with HIV who had moved out of state.
HIV remains a threat in Minnesota, which reported 311 newly discovered infections last year amid outbreaks in the Twin Cities and Duluth among people including men who have sex with other men, intravenous drug users and those living in homeless encampments.
The count of newly discovered infections in 2024 represented a decline from 2023 in Minnesota, but still the second-highest total in 12 years. HIV is transmitted through direct contact with bodily fluids such as blood and semen, often during sex but also from the sharing of drug needles.
The total included 64 HIV infections that were newly identified among women. The state also reported 68 people who at the time of their positive HIV tests had already progressed to AIDS, the disease that is diagnosed when the infection has destroyed much of the immune system.