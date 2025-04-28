1 dead, 3 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Twin Cities; alcohol a suspected factor

A two-vehicle collision late at night in Bloomington left one person dead and three others injured, officials said Monday.
The crash occurred about 11:20 p.m. Sunday on Old Cedar Avenue near E. 86th Street, police said.
According to police:
A car’s driver heading south on Old Cedar crossed the centerline and hit a northbound minivan.
A 25-year-old woman in the car was taken by emergency responders to HCMC, where she was declared dead. Her identity has yet to be released.
A man in the car with her, 32-year-old Dior Wheeler of Bloomington, was slightly injured.
Police said a potential factor in the crash is alcohol use by the car’s driver. However, said police Cmdr. Michael Utecht, “who was driving the sedan is still under investigation.”
Both people in the minivan suffered minor injuries. They were identified as Abdihakim Diriye, 46, of Maple Grove, who was driving, and his passenger, 51-year-old David Logan of Bloomington.