Duluth businesses lauded for promoting less light, more night sky

The Lake Superior Zoo was among several local organizations tapped by Starry Skies North. Its bats love it.

By Christa Lawler

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 28, 2025 at 9:28PM
Tourism marketers in northern Minnesota starting to realize the gem they have above them: Dark skies. While 80 percent of the population can't see the milky way because of light pollution, areas along the north shore are prime viewing spaces for stars and even Northern Lights. A local chapter of the International Dark Sky Association is kicking off a first annual festival to celebrate the night sky in Duluth this week.
Several Duluth businesses were recently certified as Dark Sky Friendly, meaning they are committed to decreasing light pollution. (Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

DULUTH – The Lake Superior Zoo had no problem gaining its certification as a Dark Sky Business: the qualifications are similar to those required of a zoo housing nocturnal and crepuscular animals.

To get this recognition from Minnesota’s chapter of Dark Sky International, a business’ outdoor lights must have shields that keep light from shining upward. The glow can’t shine onto streets or neighboring properties. The lights’ color temperature ratings must be warm — 2700 Kelvins or lower. And all future lighting must be dark-skies friendly.

As a conservation organization, the zoo was an easy fit for distinction. In catering to birds, bats and cats that are active in the darkest hours, they already meet much of the criteria.

“We don’t even have lights on at the zoo at night,” said Caroline Routley, the zoo’s marketing manager.

The more than 100-year-old zoo in western Duluth is one of several businesses to earn the Starry Skies North’s first round of certifications during a small ceremony at the zoo last week. It’s a category dominated by local businessman Scott Vesterstein, a longtime advocate for cutting light pollution. He earned certification for Fitger’s, The Village at Matterhorn, Capstone Apartments and Village Place Apartments. Another is contractor Randy Larson for Mateek Supply.

Other local groups include the Duluth Housing & Redevelopment Authority for Sky Ridge Flats, along with the Village at Matterhorn.

Jill Keppers, the authority’s executive director, said lighting was an important feature and an early consideration when it came to the two new developments. Projects required more light posts, but immediately installing a system that is dark skies-friendly was easy, she said.

“When I learned about wildlife-friendly lighting, it’s something I felt strongly about,” Keppers said.

The Dark Skies movement is an effort to dim light pollution with the goal of a more visible night sky. Advocates say visible night skies have benefits ranging from environmental to quality-of-life to increased astro tourism — people traveling to a place to see the stars.

Northern Minnesota is rich in dark-sky spaces. The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness is a more than million-acre dark sky sanctuary, a distinction it was awarded by the International Dark Sky Association, the largest of its kind in the world. Voyageurs National Park and Ontario’s Quetico Provincial Park are also on the list.

Starry Skies North also has plans to award businesses in Grand Marais, including its new City Hall. Last week, mayor’s from International Falls, Ranier, Fort Frances and the Koochiching County Board also recognized International Dark Sky Week.

Christa Lawler

Duluth Reporter

Christa Lawler covers Duluth and surrounding areas for the Star Tribune. Sign up to receive the North Report newsletter at www.startribune.com/northreport.

