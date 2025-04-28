Twin Cities and much of Minnesota under threat for large hail, tornadoes Monday afternoon

It’s a busy day at the National Weather Service offices in Chanhassen, where meteorologist Nick Carletta has his eyes on six screens, watching for storms that could bring violent weather to the Twin Cities in the form of high winds, large hail and even tornadoes.
A large portion of Minnesota from St. Cloud south to the Iowa border is also under a high risk for severe weather that is expected to develop Monday afternoon through early evening, Carletta said.
“Keep an eye on the sky and have a trusted source to get weather information,” he said.
While no watches or warnings had been issued for the Twin Cities as of 1 p.m., all the ingredients needed for dangerous and destructive weather were coming together across eastern South Dakota and expected to cross into Minnesota by afternoon, Carletta said.
A tornado watch was in effect until 8 p.m. for western Minnesota, including cities such as Morris, St. Cloud, Willmar, Worthington and Marshall, the National Weather Service said.
“We are expecting another watch later as the threat progresses eastwards,” the Weather Service said.
A warm front colliding with a cold front has “a lot of windshear” in the environment, setting the stage for an outbreak of twisters.
“If we get a supercell, there would be the potential,” Carletta said. “Let’s cross our fingers we don’t have that.”