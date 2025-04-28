News & Politics

Twin Cities and much of Minnesota under threat for large hail, tornadoes Monday afternoon

A tornado watch is in effect for western Minnesota until 8 p.m. AccuWeather says Monday could be one of the most active days of the season so far.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 28, 2025 at 6:10PM
Shawn Bowie enjoys her apple in a respite from the thunderstorms and rain expected in the metro area including downtown on Monday. (Richard Tsong-Taatariii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

It’s a busy day at the National Weather Service offices in Chanhassen, where meteorologist Nick Carletta has his eyes on six screens, watching for storms that could bring violent weather to the Twin Cities in the form of high winds, large hail and even tornadoes.

A large portion of Minnesota from St. Cloud south to the Iowa border is also under a high risk for severe weather that is expected to develop Monday afternoon through early evening, Carletta said.

“Keep an eye on the sky and have a trusted source to get weather information,” he said.

While no watches or warnings had been issued for the Twin Cities as of 1 p.m., all the ingredients needed for dangerous and destructive weather were coming together across eastern South Dakota and expected to cross into Minnesota by afternoon, Carletta said.

A tornado watch was in effect until 8 p.m. for western Minnesota, including cities such as Morris, St. Cloud, Willmar, Worthington and Marshall, the National Weather Service said.

“We are expecting another watch later as the threat progresses eastwards,” the Weather Service said.

A warm front colliding with a cold front has “a lot of windshear” in the environment, setting the stage for an outbreak of twisters.

“If we get a supercell, there would be the potential,” Carletta said. “Let’s cross our fingers we don’t have that.”

In anticipation of inclement weather, St. Paul Public Schools has called off after-school programs and activities. High school activities will be decided on a case-by-case basis and community education classes will be held as scheduled, the district said. Minneapolis Public Schools also canceled all after-school activities including extended learning, youth enrichment programming and athletics, the district said in an email to families.

In Minneapolis, many city facilities and services will close at 2 p.m. Monday. The city has activated its emergency operations center and will keep 311 operators on duty until 9 p.m. to take storm-related calls. Public works crews were dispatched to clean storm drains to help mitigate any flooding, the city said in a news release.

All Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board public buildings will close at 2 p.m. and all programs and activities are canceled, officials said.

The National Weather Service advised Twin Cities residents and those in places such as Albert Lea, Rochester, Red Wing, Fairmont and Mankato to have plans in place in case they need to take shelter on Monday. Western Wisconsin and northern Iowa also are in the bull’s-eye, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

The moderate risk, or level 4 out of 5 on the severity scale, comes as AccuWeather says Monday could be one of the most active days of the severe weather season so far.

Carletta said it is unusual, but not unprecedented, to have a risk this high across Minnesota in April. Typically this elevated risk would occur in late May and into June, the peak of severe weather season locally.

Carletta said watches and warnings may come out and described them as a taco to help people know the difference.

A watch is when you have the soft shell, the meat, the lettuce and other fixings on the table and that conditions are favorable for bad weather.

A warning, he said, is when the taco is fully assembled. A warning means severe weather or a tornado is “imminent or occurring,” Carletta said.

With conditions favorable for bad storms, Minneapolis city officials urged residents to prepare:

  • If alerts are issued, be ready to take immediate shelter in a basement or interior room on the lowest level.
    • Check with family and friends to encourage them to have plans and know where to shelter.
      • Secure outdoor furniture and décor in preparation for strong winds.
        • Clear leaves and debris from in front of catch basins to ensure water can get to the drain.
          • Prepare for power outages by charging devices and having a flashlight on hand.
