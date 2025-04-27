Douglas: Elevated risk of severe storms on Monday

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas:
NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center out of Norman, Okla. — in the heart of tornado alley — is a 24/7 operation and responsible for issuing convective outlook across the country daily. Last week, the SPC highlighted Monday as a severe risk for parts of the Midwest, including Minnesota. On Saturday, a rare Day 3 Moderate Risk (level 4 out of 5) was issued for parts of the Twin Cities area. This was the first time since April 8, 2011, that such an occurrence had happened. It was also the first Moderate Risk in the region since July 17, 2020.
Our highly advertised severe weather potential Monday comes in two waves. A round of storms in the morning will lift north of the metro with large hail as the main threat. A secondary, more potent round of storms will develop later in the afternoon and evening if the atmosphere can recover. Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes will be possible.
Keep family and friends up to date on the weather situation today. Skies could get a little loud and angry later this afternoon.