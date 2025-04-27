Douglas: Elevated risk of severe storms on Monday

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center out of Norman, Okla. — in the heart of tornado alley — is a 24/7 operation and responsible for issuing convective outlook across the country daily. Last week, the SPC highlighted Monday as a severe risk for parts of the Midwest, including Minnesota. On Saturday, a rare Day 3 Moderate Risk (level 4 out of 5) was issued for parts of the Twin Cities area. This was the first time since April 8, 2011, that such an occurrence had happened. It was also the first Moderate Risk in the region since July 17, 2020.