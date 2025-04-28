Tickets to the world premiere of Prince musical ‘Purple Rain’ go on sale May 9

“Purple Rain” tickets are finally going on sale to the general public.
Hennepin Arts announced Monday that tickets to the pre-Broadway world premiere adaptation of Prince’s 1984 film will be available on May 9 starting at 10 a.m.
The musical is being produced by Broadway honcho Oren Wolf and is slated to run Oct. 16-Nov. 16 at Minneapolis’ State Theatre.
“Purple Rain’s” creative team includes Tony winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, who is adapting the script, Tony nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz as director and Tony winner Jason Michael Webb as music supervisor, arranger and orchestrator.
Morris Hayes and Bobby Z, two longtime Prince bandmates, are serving as music advisers.
A loosely autobiographical work about a kid who wants to make it in the music industry, “Purple Rain” will be the first theatrical work authorized by the estate of the music icon who died at age 57 on April 21, 2016.
Tickets will be available at HennepinArts.org. Prices have not been announced.