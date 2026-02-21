Medcalf: The Black history many Minnesotans can’t bear to see

Derek Francis, a longtime counselor who has worked in Minneapolis public schools, wants local children to know that the diversity they witness in their schools today results from a complex journey.
“I have a daughter and she’s 6 years old and I’ve been enjoying reading with her so much,” said Francis, who now works at BrightWorks Professional Development, a group that provides educational services and programs to more than 50 Twin Cities school districts. “And so it kind of just clicked around what it would look like for children in schools to learn about this history, especially because I didn’t get that chance to learn growing up.”
Francis is not only the author of “Our First Bus Ride,” a new children’s book that details the groundbreaking desegregation effort known as Hale-Field Pairing that involved two elementary schools in south Minneapolis in 1971. He is also the producer of a documentary, “Separate Not Equal: Minnesota’s Integration Story.”
The Hale-Field program was met with hostility by many white parents who didn’t want their children to attend school with nonwhite kids or to acknowledge the inequities segregated schools had created. (More than 57% of Field students were Black and more than 98% of Hale students were white before the pairing.)
Both the book and the documentary discuss the new reality Molly Johnson, who is white, and Monica Lash, who is Black, experienced when the pairing happened. Hale was designated as a K-3 school, and Field had students in fourth through sixth grades.
The two women were friends before the pairing, but the new program changed both of their lives.
“I think the first indication that there was something different was there were reporters at the bus stop and they had the big camera,” Johnson said in the documentary about the first day of school in 1971. “And that was different.”
For Lash, moving into a formerly predominately white school showed her the stark differences in resources distributed to schools in Minneapolis.