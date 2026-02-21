Medcalf: The Black history many Minnesotans can’t bear to see

The concept of Minnesota Nice often demands a reimagining or masking of the past. It’s a different perspective from the one I understood as the son of a father who was raised in the Jim Crow South. In the South, the Brown v. Board of Education ruling in favor of integration of schools was fought with violence and intimidation, as local officials and residents tried to hold onto racist values to preserve segregation. There are movies, books, courses and exhibits around the country about the fight for school desegregation in that part of the country. I wish there were more about the battles that occurred here, too.