Russia and Ukraine trade long-range strikes as peace talks enter 'very critical' week

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine and Russia targeted each other with long-range strikes, officials said Monday, amid continuing uncertainty about whether an agreement to stop their more than three-year war is within reach at the start of what America's top diplomat called a ''very critical'' week.
The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces downed 119 Ukrainian drones overnight, most of them over Russia's Bryansk border region. In Ukraine, air raid sirens rang out across the country Monday morning. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
The outcome of a push by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to swiftly end the fighting remains unclear, clouded by conflicting claims and doubts about how far each side might be willing to compromise amid deep hostility and mistrust.
The clock is ticking on Washington's engagement in efforts to resolve Europe's biggest conflict since World War II that has cost tens of thousands of lives.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday that this week would be ''very critical.'' The U.S. needs to ''make a determination about whether this is an endeavor that we want to continue to be involved in,'' he said on NBC's ''Meet the Press.''
American military aid has been crucial for Ukraine's war effort, and further help could be at risk if the Trump administration walks away from attempts to end the war.
Trump said at the weekend he harbors doubts about Russian President Vladimir Putin's sincerity in pursuing a deal, as Russian forces have continued to strike civilian areas of Ukraine with cruise and ballistic missiles while the talks have proceeded.
But on Friday, Trump described a brokered settlement on the war as ''close.''