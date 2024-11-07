Minneapolis hotel lobbies offer grandeur, gilt and a vibe-y jumble

There are many others, of course, each with their own character, but all sharing the same intention: a place to wait, and rest, and watch. A unique crossroads, an oasis for transients. We think they’re the domain of travelers, but they’re part of our city, and in a way they’re the domain of the citizens, as well. As long as you buy something to sip or don’t overstay your welcome. There might not be a house detective peering through the fronds of a potted palm, but you never know.