Strip malls abound in the Twin Cities area. Here’s why they’re useful, ugly and convenient ugly.

As efficient as strip malls once were — and still are, in some cases — the best use for many of the aging shopping centers might be demolition and replacement with housing. The Holly Center (Mississippi Street and University Avenue NE.) has been replaced by a four-story residential complex that tucks the parking lot behind the apartments, out of sight. If this is the eventual fate of the weary old strip malls, the ground floor of the new residential complexes should be devoted to retail.