Deputies criticize plea deal as too lenient after man sentenced for shootout with SWAT

GRANITE FALLS, Minn. — Two members of law enforcement on Wednesday decried a plea deal dropping 19 felony charges for a man who shot at deputies and SWAT teams during a 15-hour siege in rural western Minnesota.
Kasey Paul Willander, 28, pleaded guilty to one charge of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer. He had been arrested after police said he shot at them during a chaotic firefight involving an aerial drone, a robot, a Humvee, and SWAT teams from across the region on Sept. 14 and 15 last year.
“You’re lucky you’re not looking at a life sentence,” Judge Keith Helgeson told Willander at a sentencing hearing Wednesday in Yellow Medicine County District Court in Granite Falls.
“It was only by the grace of God that no one was killed,” Helgeson said.
Willander agreed to a guilty plea deal on May 21 that would send him to prison for 17½ years in prison, with up to one third of the time potentially served on supervised release.
Under the terms of the deal, 19 other felony counts against him, including for attempted murder, assault and burglary of a weapon, were dismissed.
Two members of law enforcement who were present at last year’s shootout with Willander wrote letters submitted to court about their concerns about the plea deal.
“I do not believe that this plea is appropriate to the acts committed,” said a letter by Big Stone County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Lamee, read aloud by county victim services specialist Linda Hagen.