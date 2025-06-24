Open wide and say grrrr: An 800-pound bear goes to the dentist

DULUTH – What do a rolling pin, an exit strategy and massive amounts of sedatives have in common? They’re all part of a risky effort to affix a metal crown inside the mouth of an 800-pound Alaskan brown bear.
The Lake Superior Zoo’s six-year old Tundra received on Monday what a Two Harbors veterinary dentist says is the largest dental crown ever created, for the first U.S. procedure of its kind on a brown bear.
And did it feel dangerous to dentist Grace Brown, having her fingers inside the mouth of a giant bear?
“Anything that could potentially eat you is dangerous,” she said Tuesday, but she’s had tougher times with Chihuahuas than Tundra.
Running through her head before and during instead, she said, was whether X-rays would show the need for surgery or next steps if the tooth didn’t fit.
Brown has worked on Tundra’s mouth before, including a 2023 root canal. The canine tooth fixed during that procedure was recently reinjured, prompting the need for a crown. The crown weighs about as much as a golf ball and stands three times taller than a human tooth.
Working quickly to beat the ticking sedation clock, Brown was assisted by three dental technicians and a specialized X-ray technician. Zoo staff monitored sedation levels of Tundra, whose mouth was propped open by a rolling pin. A man with a gun stood nearby in case, well, the bear woke up early.
Tundra was intubated and placed under sedation instead of general anesthesia. The latter would have meant transporting him to the hospital portion of the zoo, moving him through the open zoo grounds and among visitors, increasing risk.