Winnebago still hurting as RV sales lag

Winnebago does not see sales for recreational vehicles getting any better this year, but it is seeing some positive momentum in the leisure market as a whole.
The Eden Prairie-based company sells mostly RVs, but also owns the Chris-Craft and Barletta boat brands and this spring, and sales for the marine unit saw a sizable bump.
Winnebago’s strategy this spring was to introduce some lower-priced models to appeal to the cost-conscious who don’t necessarily want to take on a lot of debt.
“Consumer demand remains pressured as buyers continue to navigate economic headwinds and higher borrowing costs” said Michael Happe, Winnebago’s chief executive, during the company’s third quarter earnings call on Wednesday.
He noted that North American retail RV sales had declined by more than 8% for three straight months.
The RV Industry Association released a forecast Wednesday that predicts wholesale RV shipments slowing through the rest of the year.
Winnebago also lowered its own forecast of wholesale RV shipments. Winnebago’s new forecast is slightly more conservative than the RVIA’s forecast.
“Given ongoing pressures on consumer discretionary spending, we think significant demand-related questions remain,” wrote Garrett Nelson, vice president and senior equity research analyst at CFRA Research. “But the recent drop in oil prices (if sustained) is a positive.”