Oldest cemetery in Minneapolis has some stone-cold stories to tell

Pioneers and Soliders is not an upscale expanse like Lakewood, which has fine sculpture dotting its rolling hills. Nor is it in a middle-class location like Oak Hill, which has headstones ancient and new. Pioneers and Soldiers is as old as the state, and holds the bones of the immigrants who came across the ocean to make a life in a new land, then join it in death. And it’s closed to new applicants.