Minnesota had the most unusual gas station in the country in 1958. Why are they so dull today?

All the big brands — Gulf, Texaco, Standard, Esso — went with the same style and shape, almost as if it was a Platonic ideal. Two big bays for service, a small office on the corner with stacks of oil cans and batteries and belts and filters, and two bathrooms around the corner. If it weren’t for the big sign on a pole in the corner of the lot, you might not have known which brand you were patronizing.