Can Minneapolis become the ‘most beautiful Christmas city in America’ again?

The bright floats that traversed the Nicollet Mall every year from 1992 to 2013 were the signature elements of the event, and without them, some would say this year’s revived Holidazzle, stretching from 6th Street to Peavey Plaza at Nicollet Mall from Wednesday through Dec. 22, is just a winter festival. (The event was canceled in 2020 and 2023.) But it’s certainly better than a cold and gloomy downtown, and it connects to a history of downtown celebration that stretches back longer than a century.