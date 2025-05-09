Duluth area’s garbage gets new home on the Range — and could contribute to cleaner water

The landfill in Virginia has been operational since 1993 and recent upgrades have commissioners estimating it could last decades more. The county used a hefty chunk of its pandemic-relief aid on an innovative mixed-solid-waste landfill in Virginia. A 10-acre cell has coils and a geothermal liner that collect heat, up to 120 degrees, from decomposing garbage packed above it. The energy will be used at a wastewater treatment plant planned for nearby, where water will be cleared of contaminants, including PFAS.