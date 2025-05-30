News & Politics

Republicans seek to gut federal funding for three Minnesota transit projects

One project, the Northern Lights Express, has bipartisan support, and the Republican advocating for it said he’s disappointed by the delegation’s letter urging elimination of funding.

By Sydney Kashiwagi

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 30, 2025 at 11:00AM
People waited to board a North Shore Scenic Railroad car at the Duluth Depot, which would handle passenger arrivals for the Northern Lights Express, a passenger train service from Minneapolis to Duluth.
People waited to board a North Shore Scenic Railroad car at the Duluth Depot, which would handle passenger arrivals for the Northern Lights Express, a passenger train service from Minneapolis to Duluth. (Jana Hollingsworth/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

St. Louis County Commissioner Keith Nelson met just last week with the staff of U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy in Washington, D.C., who he said affirmed to him that federal money for a transit line to connect Minneapolis to Duluth was still coming.

But two days after his meeting, Nelson, a self-described “Iron Range conservative” who’s voted twice for President Donald Trump, learned that the four Republicans in the Minnesota congressional delegation penned a letter to an appropriations subcommittee urging members to eliminate funding for the Northern Lights Express (NLX) project.

That letter, which included the signature of northeastern Minnesota Rep. Pete Stauber, also asked them to eliminate funding for two other state rail projects: the Northstar Commuter Rail line and proposed Blue Line light-rail extension.

Nelson and supporters say the NLX has bipartisan support and would be vital in boosting the region’s tourism and economy and help bring veterans from Duluth down to the Minneapolis Veterans Medical Center.

“I’m extremely disappointed in the letter, extremely disappointed in [Stauber’s] lack of support, and extremely disappointed in the fact that [Stauber] has yet — and I have asked several times — yet to sit down with myself and other leaders on NLX to discuss the value of this project,” said Nelson, who previously served with Stauber in St. Louis County and considers him a friend.

But Minnesota congressional Republicans argue NLX and the two other projects have “raised serious financial and community-centered concerns.” They also said they believe any future federal investment should be closely scrutinized and all short-term funding for the projects eliminated.

Their effort comes as Republicans have been looking to drastically cut federal spending in a bid to lower taxes.

It’s unclear if the appropriations subcommittee will act on the delegation’s request. The office of GOP Rep. Steve Womack, the committee’s chair, declined to comment when reached. Rep. James Clyburn, the Democratic ranking member on the committee, could not immediately be reached for comment.

But the Republican members of the transportation committees in both chambers of the Minnesota Legislature, who share the delegation’s opposition to the three projects, think congressional Republicans may be able to get the appropriations subcommittee to heed their request.

“You really want return on investment, and I just don’t think we’re getting that from any of those three [projects],” said state Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, who serves as the ranking minority member on the state Senate Transportation Committee.

DFL Rep. Betty McCollum, a longtime member of the House Appropriations Committee, was dismayed by the letter and said she’s never seen any congressional delegation ask the committee to cut funding for their own communities. She admits she doesn’t know if it will have an impact, but with Rep. Tom Emmer, who led the delegation in writing the letter, in U.S. House leadership, McCollum thinks he could sway the committee.

Related Coverage

Politics

State Republicans want to nix funds for train between Duluth and Twin Cities

Politics

MnDOT caught between Trump’s war on ‘woke’ and community concerns

Politics

Minnesota legislators consider $77 million cut to planned Duluth train

Stauber also said he thinks his colleagues on the appropriations subcommittee will understand the delegation’s concerns.

“The NLX project would likely be another Minnesota rail boondoggle,” Stauber argued in a statement, also claiming that he did in fact speak with Nelson about the NLX a few months ago.

“Not only are there cost and commuter efficiency concerns, but it would also likely never be self-sustaining, making it a massive waste of taxpayer dollars,” he continued. “Under the leadership of the Trump Administration, we are seeking to reduce wasteful spending and ensure that taxpayer dollars are used efficiently. This project would contradict this very important mission.”

Emmer’s office could not be reached to discuss the status of the letter.

The $3.2 billion Blue Line LRT extension, between downtown Minneapolis and Brooklyn Park, is set to start service in 2030. However, that all depends on if more than $1 billion in federal funds come through to help to construct it.

Federal funding would also be crucial for the $719 million NLX project, which hinges on the Federal Railroad Administration covering 80% of its cost. The state Legislature this session cut part of the $194 million in funds set aside to cover the state’s portion to build the 152-mile line.

Meanwhile, Northstar Commuter Rail, which has long struggled with ridership between Minneapolis and Big Lake, is already on track to be replaced with bus service.

Without the federal funding, state Sen. Scott Dibble, DFL-Minneapolis, who chairs the chamber’s Transportation Committee, said he thinks the Blue Line extension and NLX would not be able to survive.

“The Blue Line would be looking for a 50 percent match. … I think that would effectively kill it,” Dibble said. “And if the funding is taken away for NLX, that’s an 80 percent match, with the state putting in 20 percent, and yes, of course, that would kill it.

“That would be on their hands,” Dibble said of the congressional Republicans. “They would then have to take responsibility for having disinvested in our state.”

Nelson argues that federal funding for NLX has already been appropriated for passenger rail, so he does not see how it could be eliminated by the appropriations subcommittee.

Given all three projects are not completed, the head of the transportation advocacy group Move Minnesota thinks the delegation’s request to the committee is shortsighted.

“The Blue Line extension hasn’t been completed, the NLX hasn’t been built, and the Northstar does not currently go to St. Cloud as intended, and so what you’re effectively doing is you’re shortchanging communities,” said MJ Carpio, Move Minnesota’s executive director.

Minneapolis Rep. Ilhan Omar called the Republican delegation’s request “shameful.”

“In the Fifth District, the Blue Line extension would connect some of our most diverse and underserved neighborhoods to jobs and even educational opportunities. These are communities that have been systematically excluded from public investment for generations,” Omar said in a statement. “Transit projects like these reduce emissions, ease traffic, create thousands of union jobs, and boost regional economies.”

Janet Moore of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

about the writer

about the writer

Sydney Kashiwagi

Washington Correspondent

Sydney Kashiwagi is a Washington Correspondent for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Gov. Tim Walz to give political speeches in South Carolina and California, fueling 2028 speculation

card image

South Carolina was the first nominating state in the 2024 Democratic presidential primary, and California has the largest number of delegates at the party’s nominating convention.

News & Politics

Republicans seek to gut federal funding for three Minnesota transit projects

People waited to board a North Shore Scenic Railroad car at the Duluth Depot, which would handle passenger arrivals for the Northern Lights Express, a passenger train service from Minneapolis to Duluth.

Curious Minnesota

Who was Umbrella Man, who smashed windows before ‘first fire’ in 2020 Minneapolis protests?

card image