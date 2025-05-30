Republicans seek to gut federal funding for three Minnesota transit projects

St. Louis County Commissioner Keith Nelson met just last week with the staff of U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy in Washington, D.C., who he said affirmed to him that federal money for a transit line to connect Minneapolis to Duluth was still coming.
But two days after his meeting, Nelson, a self-described “Iron Range conservative” who’s voted twice for President Donald Trump, learned that the four Republicans in the Minnesota congressional delegation penned a letter to an appropriations subcommittee urging members to eliminate funding for the Northern Lights Express (NLX) project.
That letter, which included the signature of northeastern Minnesota Rep. Pete Stauber, also asked them to eliminate funding for two other state rail projects: the Northstar Commuter Rail line and proposed Blue Line light-rail extension.
Nelson and supporters say the NLX has bipartisan support and would be vital in boosting the region’s tourism and economy and help bring veterans from Duluth down to the Minneapolis Veterans Medical Center.
“I’m extremely disappointed in the letter, extremely disappointed in [Stauber’s] lack of support, and extremely disappointed in the fact that [Stauber] has yet — and I have asked several times — yet to sit down with myself and other leaders on NLX to discuss the value of this project,” said Nelson, who previously served with Stauber in St. Louis County and considers him a friend.
But Minnesota congressional Republicans argue NLX and the two other projects have “raised serious financial and community-centered concerns.” They also said they believe any future federal investment should be closely scrutinized and all short-term funding for the projects eliminated.
Their effort comes as Republicans have been looking to drastically cut federal spending in a bid to lower taxes.
It’s unclear if the appropriations subcommittee will act on the delegation’s request. The office of GOP Rep. Steve Womack, the committee’s chair, declined to comment when reached. Rep. James Clyburn, the Democratic ranking member on the committee, could not immediately be reached for comment.