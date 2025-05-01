MnDOT caught between Trump’s war on ‘woke’ and community concerns

The Trump administration is moving to strike considerations of climate change and racial and gender equity in major transportation projects, an increasingly tough spot for the Minnesota Department of Transportation as it pursues federally backed construction in communities that have demanded those policies.
MnDOT’s change of course comes as the Trump administration has gone to war against diversity, equity and inclusion programs and other policies it decries as “woke.” During his joint address to Congress in March, President Donald Trump declared, “Our country will be woke no longer.”
U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has authorized a series of actions to advance Trump’s agenda to “rescind woke policies from the previous administration,” and ensure USDOT policies align with Trump administration priorities, a spokesman for the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) said in an email to the Minnesota Star Tribune.
Trump’s executive order says agencies “shall not use methodologies that are arbitrary or ideologically motivated,” an email from FHWA to the Star Tribune said. Those methodologies include criteria relating to climate change, greenhouse gases, energy impacts, racial and gender equity, transportation equity, emissions, environmental sustainability and environmental justice, according to an email from the FHWA to MnDOT.
Federal funding is projected to account for about 26% of MnDOT spending in fiscal year 2025, according to Minnesota Management and Budget. MnDOT’s spending is projected to be $4.2 billion.
The policy predicament came into view in early April during a Brooklyn Park City Council workshop session as MnDOT officials gave a presentation on rebuilding Hwy. 252 in the north metro.
Officials explained that environmental justice and equity criteria could no longer be considered, as a result of directives from Washington.
“All agencies shall adhere to only the relevant legislated requirements for environmental considerations, and any considerations beyond these requirements are eliminated,” the Trump administration executive order said.