Review: Conrad Tao delivers a thrilling Beethoven piano concerto with the Minnesota Orchestra

Would that more of the flowing dynamic contrast of the Beethoven had found its way into the concert-closing interpretation of Schumann’s Second Symphony. Too much of the opening movement stayed around the same volume, the mood relatively unvarying. While Heyward and the orchestra did fine things with a furious Scherzo, and there were at last some lovely singing solos in the ensuing Adagio (in a symphony that’s light on them), the closing movement suffered from the same paucity of intrigue as the opening.