Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Saturday, May 31

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 1, 2025 at 5:47AM
Jordan high school players stretch during a practice at Mini Met Ball Park in Jordan, Minn., on Monday, April 7, 2025. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Baseball

CLASS 4A

Section 1

• Farmington 13, Rochester Century 3

• Lakeville North 5, Owatonna 3

• Rochester Century 16, Lakeville North 11

Section 5

• Champlin Park 7, Maple Grove 2

• Mounds View 1, Rogers 0

• Osseo 4, Park Center/Columbia Heights/Maranatha 0

Section 6

• Edina 3, Hopkins 0

• St. Louis Park 5, Buffalo 2

• Wayzata 14, Armstrong 2

Section 7

• Andover 10, Blaine 5

• Anoka 14, Cambridge-Isanti 2

• Forest Lake 9, Centennial 4

CLASS 3A

Section 1

• Kasson-Mantorville 4, Northfield 3

• Northfield 11, Red Wing 5

• Stewartville 10, Kasson-Mantorville 1

Section 2

• Albert Lea 9, Marshall 1

• Albert Lea 16, Worthington 0

• Mankato West 8, Marshall 4

• New Ulm 10, Jordan 0

• New Ulm 9, St. Peter 6

Section 3

• St. Thomas Academy 6, Bloomington Kennedy 1

• St. Thomas Academy 9, Richfield 3

Section 4

• Hill-Murray 14, Mpls. South 1

• Mahtomedi 6, St. Anthony 4

• North St. Paul 5, St. Paul Johnson 3

Section 5

• Big Lake 11, Becker 1

• Princeton 8, Monticello 4

• Totino-Grace 4, St. Francis 3

Section 6

• Delano 6, Orono 4

• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 13, DeLaSalle 3

• Mpls. Edison 8, Mound Westonka 5

Section 7

• Chisago Lakes 15, Hibbing 7

• Grand Rapids 8, Rock Ridge 2

• Hermantown 8, Cloquet 7

Section 8

• Hutchinson 6, Rocori 4

• Little Falls 4, Alexandria 2

CLASS 2A

Section 1

• Caledonia 5, Cannon Falls 1

• Cannon Falls 3, St. Charles 1

• Pine Island 8, Caledonia 2

Section 2

• Belle Plaine 12, Triton 2

• LeSueur-Henderson 1, Sibley East 0

• Maple River 3, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 0

Section 3

• Fairmont 10, St. James 0

• Luverne 16, Morris/Chokio-Alberta 5

• Montevideo 2, Windom 0

• New London-Spicer 3, Minnewaska Area 1

Section 4

• Blake 5, St. Croix Prep 0

• Concordia Academy 6, Minnehaha Academy 5

Section 5

• Holy Family 11, Norwood Young America 4

• Rockford 4, Dassel-Cokato 2

CLASS 1A

Section 1

• Blooming Prairie 7, Lewiston-Altura 3

• Hayfield 5, Southland 2

• Southland 9, Blooming Prairie 7

Section 2

• Mankato Loyola 10, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 2

• New Ulm Cathedral 5, Sleepy Eye 3

• Springfield 8, Madelia 1

Section 3

• Dawson-Boyd 4, Minneota 2

• Yellow Medicine East 7, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 6

Section 4

• Heritage Christian 15, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 10

• Legacy Christian 11, New Life Academy 1

Section 8

• Fosston 8, Fertile-Beltrami 7

• Sacred Heart 10, Blackduck 6

• Win-E-Mac 7, Red Lake County 4

Lacrosse • boys

SECTION 1

• Lakeville North 17, New Prague 4

SECTION 2

• Minnetonka 17, Chanhassen 4

• Orono 13, Buffalo 7

Lacrosse • girls

SECTION 1

• Lakeville South 18, New Prague 5

SECTION 2

• Minnetonka 18, Eden Prairie 12

• Orono 17, Chaska 9

Track and field • boys

CLASS 3A

Section 1

• Owatonna 185, Lakeville South 159.5, Rochester John Marshall 123, Rochester Mayo 120, Farmington 99.5, Lakeville North 88, New Prague 69, Rochester Century 65

State meet qualifiers

• 100: Ginskey, Owatonna, 10.73; Beale, Rochester Mayo, 10.85; Bari, Rochester Mayo, 10.87; Sather, Farmington, 10.99; Garcia-Lara, Rochester John Marshall, 11.00; Schuler, Rochester Century, 11.07.

• 200: Ginskey, Owatonna, 21.81; Casey, Lakeville North, 22.22.

• 400: Gleason, Owatonna, 49.68; Anderson, Lakeville South, 50.05; Ouyang, Lakeville North, 50.26.

• 800: Griffin, Lakeville North, 1:56.77; Johnson, Farmington, 1:57.75.

• 1,600: Jakubic, Lakeville South, 4:19.95; Sorenson, Owatonna, 4:25.55.

• 3,200: Jakubic, Lakeville South, 9:44.98; Levy, Owatonna, 9:52.98.

• 110 hurdles: Kyei-baffour, Rochester Century, 13.58; Johnson, Owatonna, 14.17; Geiken, Farmington, 14.46; Ginskey, Owatonna, 14.61; Vath, Rochester John Marshall, 14.98; Lindstrom, Farmington, 15.12.

• 300 hurdles: Geiken, Farmington, 38.88; Olson, New Prague, 39.02; Johnson, Owatonna, 40.02; Ginskey, Owatonna, 40.34.

• 4x100 relay: Rochester Mayo 41.51; Lakeville South 42.22; Rochester John Marshall 42.67.

• 4x200 relay: Rochester Mayo 1:27.00; Farmington 1:28.12.

• 4x400 relay: Lakeville South, 3:27.91; Rochester Century 3:29.00.

• 4x800 relay: Rochester Mayo 8:13.47; Owatonna 8:15.91.

• High jump: Miller, Owatonna, 6-3; Proshek, New Prague, 6-2; Omot, Rochester John Marshall, 6-2; Routh, Owatonna, 6-1.

• Pole vault: Nachreiner, Lakeville South, 12-6; Sheehan, Rochester Mayo, 12-3.

• Long jump: Ginskey, Owatonna, 21-8¼; Chapman, Lakeville South, 21-7½.

• Triple jump: Ladu, Rochester John Marshall, 44-4½; Wells, Rochester John Marshall, 44-1¼; Ginskey, Owatonna, 43-9¼.

• Shot put: Dahnert, Owatonna, 51-7¼; Johnson, Lakeville North, 49-1½.

• Discus: Holland, Lakeville South, 174-2; Busse, Farmington, 152-11; Kramer, Rochester Mayo, 150-3; Reed, Rochester John Marshall, 149-6.

Section 8

• St. Michael-Albertville 123.33, Moorhead 112.83, Buffalo 109, Elk River 102, Brainerd 94, Sartell 61.5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 46.33, Bemidji 34, Rogers 30

State meet qualifiers

• 100: Walker, Moorhead, 10.65; Hardy, Sauk Rapids, 10.68; Rhodes, Buffalo, 10.81; Thomas, Buffalo, 10.82; Winkelman, Sauk Rapids-Rice, 10.84; Keoraj, Elk River, 10.86; Asher, Brainerd, 10.07; Freeman, Elk River, 11.02; Suah, Moorhead, 11.04.

• 100 wheelchair: Hovanetz, Elk River, 21.56.

• 200: Walker, Moorhead, 21.52; Harris, Elk River, 21.60; Hardy, Sauk Rapids-Rice, 21.61.

• 400: Lovell, Sauk Rapids-Rice, 51.17; Novak, St. Michael-Albertville, 51.41.

• 400 wheelchair: Hovanetz, Elk River, 1:27.53.

• 800: Macheel, Buffalo, 1:56.51; Knott, Bemidji, 1:57.47.

• 1,600: Salas, St. Michael-Albertville, 4:21.77; Huss, Buffalo, 4:25.72.

• 3,200: Wistrom, Buffalo, 9:31.30; Huss, Buffalo, 9:31.36.

• 110 hurdles: Peterson, Brainerd, 14.77; Monseth, St. Michael-Albertville, 14.78.

• 300 hurdles: Monseth, St. Michael-Albertville, 39.33; Miller, Brainerd, 40.03.

• 4x100 relay: Elk River 41.51; Sauk Rapids-Rice 42.11; Moorhead 42.45; Brainerd 42.69.

• 4x200 relay: Elk River 1:28.47; Moorhead 1:29.74.

• 4x400 relay: St. Michael-Albertville 3:25.10; Sartell 3:30.51.

• 4x800 relay: Moorhead 8:07.68; Brainerd 8:07.94.

• High jump: Klein, Elk River, 6-3; Torboh, Elk River, 6-3; Battle, Moorhead, 6-1; Ackerman, Sauk Rapids-Rice, 6-1; Granroth, Sartell, 6-1; Carlson, Sartell, 6-1.

• Pole vault: Smith, Brainerd, 13-8; Shaw, Rogers, 12-8.

• Long jump: Walker, Moorhead, 23-0; Torboh, Elk River, 22-6¾; Battle, Moorhead, 21-8.

• Triple jump: Nelson, Brainerd, 48-11½; Torboh, Elk River, 46-1; Suah, Moorhead, 44-1.

• Shot put: Babatz, Buffalo, 56-1¼; Bicek, Elk River, 49-11½.

• Shot put wheelchair: Hovanetz, Elk River, 17-2¼.

• Discus: Benson, Buffalo, 173-0; Adetunji, Sartell, 153-11; Meyer, Bemidji, 153-5.

Track and field • girls

CLASS 3A

Section 1

• Lakeville South 202, Rochester Century 137, Owatonna 124, Farmington 114.33, Lakeville North 103, Rochester John Marshall 90.33, New Prague 75, Rochester Mayo 66.33

State meet qualifiers

• 100: Van Brunt, Rochester Mayo, 12.23; Evans, Lakeville South, 12.31; Johnson, Owatonna, 12.35.

• 200: Oguamanam, Farmington, 25.00; Gerhard, Rochester Century, 25.50.

• 400: Oguamanam, Farmington, 56.49; Jansky, Lakeville North, 58.67.

• 800: Lansing, Farmington, 2:12.45; Comfere, Rochester Century, 2:12.48.

• 1,600: Tri, Rochester John Marshall, 5:15.36; Ranstrom, Rochester John Marshall, 5:26.28.

• 3,200: Tri, Rochester John Marshall, 11:23.71; Thoennes, Lakeville South, 11:58.29.

• 100 hurdles: Welsch, Lakeville South, 14.49; Sandmann, Lakeville South, 15.04; Proshek, New Prague, 15.18.

• 300 hurdles: Sandmann, Lakeville South, 45.57; Boroff, Lakeville South, 46.25; Anderson, Rochester Century, 46.69.

• 4x100 relay: Owatonna, 48.89; Rochester Century 48.97; Lakeville South 49.40.

• 4x200 relay: Rochester Century 1:41.35; Lakeville South 1:43.41.

• 4x400 relay: Rochester Century 3:51.16; Farmington 3:57.66; Lakeville South 3:59.12; Lakeville North 4:01.49.

• 4x800 relay: Farmington 9:33.83; Lakeville North 9:35.88.

• High jump: Welsch, Lakeville South, 5-2; Meyer, Lakeville North, 5-1; Dalsin, New Prague, 5-1.

• Pole vault: Bruegger, New Prague, 11-6; Norrid, Owatonna, 10-0.

• Long jump: Theis, Owatonna, 17-9¾; Miller, Rochester John Marshall, 17-7¾; Sherwood, Rochester Mayo, 17-5½; Crawford, Lakeville South, 17-3¾.

• Triple jump: Miller, Rochester John Marshall, 37-3; Ferguson, Rochester Century, 36-11¼; Ongeri, Rochester John Marshall, 35-10.

• Shot put: Wilson, Lakeville North, 40-10¼; Amusan, Rochester Century, 40-7½; Henrikson, Farmington, 39-7¾; Pahl, Lakeville South, 39-3¼.

• Discus: Padelford, New Prague, 128-9; Henrikson, Farmington, 121-2; Wilson, Lakeville North, 120-5.

Section 8

• St. Michael-Albertville 168, Moorhead 128, Rogers 105, Buffalo 76, Elk River 73, Sartell 60, Brainerd 58, Bemidji 25, Sauk Rapids 9

State meet qualifiers

• 100: Keefer, St. Michael-Albertville, 11.80; Kvant, St. Michael-Albertville, 11.95; Schmitz, Sartell, 12.22; Lamberts, Buffalo, 12.22; Leon, Rogers, 12.29; Wotoe, Moorhead, 12.30; Loney, Brainerd, 12.33; Walthers, Moorhead, 12.41.

• 200: Kvant, St. Michael-Albertville, 24.16; Keefer, St. Michael-Albertville, 24.21; Leon, Rogers, 25.00; Jones, Moorhead, 25.06; Schmitz, Sartell, 25.19; Janich, Moorhead, 25.57; Erickson, Moorhead, 25.58; Statsick, Sartell, 25.61.

• 400: Kvant, St. Michael-Albertville, 53.63; Lain, Sartell, 56.86; L. Humeniuk, Moorhead, 57.40; Keckeisen, Elk River, 58.25; A. Humeniuk, Moorhead, 58.62.

• 800: Braun, Buffalo, 2:17.01; Juntunen, Rogers, 2:17.57.

• 1,600: Myran, St. Michael-Albertville, 5:03.35; Thompson, Bemidji, 5:08.88.

• 3,200: Myran, St. Michael-Albertville, 10:48.78; Vossen, St. Michael-Albertville, 11:10.26.

• 100 hurdles: Chea, St. Michael-Albertville, 15.13; Smith, Brainerd, 15.72.

• 300 hurdles: Lamberts, Buffalo, 44.50; Essler, St. Michael-Albertville, 46.19.

• 4x100 relay: Moorhead 47.63; Brainerd 48.85.

• 4x200 relay: Moorhead 1:40.97; Rogers 1:41.92; Brainerd 1:42.25.

• 4x400 relay: Sartell 3:58.45; Buffalo 3:58.79; Rogers 3:59.60; Moorhead 4:00.64.

• 4x800 relay: Buffalo 9:15.47; St. Michael-Albertville 9:18.75; Moorhead 9:23.04; Brainerd 9:30.49.

• High jump: Finke, Rogers, 5-2; Felland, Moorhead, 4-11.

• Pole vault: Kotish, Buffalo, 10-4; Herbst, St. Michael-Albertville, 10-4.

• Long jump: Keefer, St. Michael-Albertville, 18-7¾; Cooper, Elk River, 17-11¾; Schmidt, Rogers, 17-11¼; Jones, Moorhead, 17-8½; Erickson, Moorhead, 17-5½.

• Triple jump: Cooper, Elk River, 38-0½; Keefer, St. Michael-Albertville, 37-10¼; Warren, Moorhead, 37-0; Mentzer, Sartell, 36-8½; Schmidt, Rogers, 36-2.

• Shot put: Schmidt, Rogers, 40-11½; Dawson, Rogers, 39-11½; Warren, Moorhead, 39-8; Hilary, Elk River, 39-7½.

• Discus: Schmidt, Rogers, 130-6; Ploof, Brainerd, 118-6.

Volleyball • boys

SECTION 6

• Hopkins def. Edina, 3-1

• Wayzata def. Mpls. Southside, 3-0

SECTION 8

• Rogers def. Anoka, 25-21, 25-9, 26-28, 25-16

• St. Michael-Albertville def. Bemidji, 27-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-23

Star Tribune staff

