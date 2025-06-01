Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Saturday, May 31

Baseball
CLASS 4A
Section 1
• Farmington 13, Rochester Century 3
• Lakeville North 5, Owatonna 3
• Rochester Century 16, Lakeville North 11
Section 5
• Champlin Park 7, Maple Grove 2
• Mounds View 1, Rogers 0
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
• Osseo 4, Park Center/Columbia Heights/Maranatha 0
Section 6
• Edina 3, Hopkins 0
• St. Louis Park 5, Buffalo 2
• Wayzata 14, Armstrong 2
Section 7
• Andover 10, Blaine 5
• Anoka 14, Cambridge-Isanti 2
• Forest Lake 9, Centennial 4
CLASS 3A
Section 1
• Kasson-Mantorville 4, Northfield 3
• Northfield 11, Red Wing 5
• Stewartville 10, Kasson-Mantorville 1
Section 2
• Albert Lea 9, Marshall 1
• Albert Lea 16, Worthington 0
• Mankato West 8, Marshall 4
• New Ulm 10, Jordan 0
• New Ulm 9, St. Peter 6
Section 3
• St. Thomas Academy 6, Bloomington Kennedy 1
• St. Thomas Academy 9, Richfield 3
Section 4
• Hill-Murray 14, Mpls. South 1
• Mahtomedi 6, St. Anthony 4
• North St. Paul 5, St. Paul Johnson 3
Section 5
• Big Lake 11, Becker 1
• Princeton 8, Monticello 4
• Totino-Grace 4, St. Francis 3
Section 6
• Delano 6, Orono 4
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 13, DeLaSalle 3
• Mpls. Edison 8, Mound Westonka 5
Section 7
• Chisago Lakes 15, Hibbing 7
• Grand Rapids 8, Rock Ridge 2
• Hermantown 8, Cloquet 7
Section 8
• Hutchinson 6, Rocori 4
• Little Falls 4, Alexandria 2
CLASS 2A
Section 1
• Caledonia 5, Cannon Falls 1
• Cannon Falls 3, St. Charles 1
• Pine Island 8, Caledonia 2
Section 2
• Belle Plaine 12, Triton 2
• LeSueur-Henderson 1, Sibley East 0
• Maple River 3, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 0
Section 3
• Fairmont 10, St. James 0
• Luverne 16, Morris/Chokio-Alberta 5
• Montevideo 2, Windom 0
• New London-Spicer 3, Minnewaska Area 1
Section 4
• Blake 5, St. Croix Prep 0
• Concordia Academy 6, Minnehaha Academy 5
Section 5
• Holy Family 11, Norwood Young America 4
• Rockford 4, Dassel-Cokato 2
CLASS 1A
Section 1
• Blooming Prairie 7, Lewiston-Altura 3
• Hayfield 5, Southland 2
• Southland 9, Blooming Prairie 7
Section 2
• Mankato Loyola 10, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 2
• New Ulm Cathedral 5, Sleepy Eye 3
• Springfield 8, Madelia 1
Section 3
• Dawson-Boyd 4, Minneota 2
• Yellow Medicine East 7, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 6
Section 4
• Heritage Christian 15, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 10
• Legacy Christian 11, New Life Academy 1
Section 8
• Fosston 8, Fertile-Beltrami 7
• Sacred Heart 10, Blackduck 6
• Win-E-Mac 7, Red Lake County 4
SECTION 1
• Lakeville North 17, New Prague 4
SECTION 2
• Minnetonka 17, Chanhassen 4
• Orono 13, Buffalo 7
SECTION 1
• Lakeville South 18, New Prague 5
SECTION 2
• Minnetonka 18, Eden Prairie 12
• Orono 17, Chaska 9
CLASS 3A
Section 1
• Owatonna 185, Lakeville South 159.5, Rochester John Marshall 123, Rochester Mayo 120, Farmington 99.5, Lakeville North 88, New Prague 69, Rochester Century 65
State meet qualifiers
• 100: Ginskey, Owatonna, 10.73; Beale, Rochester Mayo, 10.85; Bari, Rochester Mayo, 10.87; Sather, Farmington, 10.99; Garcia-Lara, Rochester John Marshall, 11.00; Schuler, Rochester Century, 11.07.
• 200: Ginskey, Owatonna, 21.81; Casey, Lakeville North, 22.22.
• 400: Gleason, Owatonna, 49.68; Anderson, Lakeville South, 50.05; Ouyang, Lakeville North, 50.26.
• 800: Griffin, Lakeville North, 1:56.77; Johnson, Farmington, 1:57.75.
• 1,600: Jakubic, Lakeville South, 4:19.95; Sorenson, Owatonna, 4:25.55.
• 3,200: Jakubic, Lakeville South, 9:44.98; Levy, Owatonna, 9:52.98.
• 110 hurdles: Kyei-baffour, Rochester Century, 13.58; Johnson, Owatonna, 14.17; Geiken, Farmington, 14.46; Ginskey, Owatonna, 14.61; Vath, Rochester John Marshall, 14.98; Lindstrom, Farmington, 15.12.
• 300 hurdles: Geiken, Farmington, 38.88; Olson, New Prague, 39.02; Johnson, Owatonna, 40.02; Ginskey, Owatonna, 40.34.
• 4x100 relay: Rochester Mayo 41.51; Lakeville South 42.22; Rochester John Marshall 42.67.
• 4x200 relay: Rochester Mayo 1:27.00; Farmington 1:28.12.
• 4x400 relay: Lakeville South, 3:27.91; Rochester Century 3:29.00.
• 4x800 relay: Rochester Mayo 8:13.47; Owatonna 8:15.91.
• High jump: Miller, Owatonna, 6-3; Proshek, New Prague, 6-2; Omot, Rochester John Marshall, 6-2; Routh, Owatonna, 6-1.
• Pole vault: Nachreiner, Lakeville South, 12-6; Sheehan, Rochester Mayo, 12-3.
• Long jump: Ginskey, Owatonna, 21-8¼; Chapman, Lakeville South, 21-7½.
• Triple jump: Ladu, Rochester John Marshall, 44-4½; Wells, Rochester John Marshall, 44-1¼; Ginskey, Owatonna, 43-9¼.
• Shot put: Dahnert, Owatonna, 51-7¼; Johnson, Lakeville North, 49-1½.
• Discus: Holland, Lakeville South, 174-2; Busse, Farmington, 152-11; Kramer, Rochester Mayo, 150-3; Reed, Rochester John Marshall, 149-6.
Section 8
• St. Michael-Albertville 123.33, Moorhead 112.83, Buffalo 109, Elk River 102, Brainerd 94, Sartell 61.5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 46.33, Bemidji 34, Rogers 30
State meet qualifiers
• 100: Walker, Moorhead, 10.65; Hardy, Sauk Rapids, 10.68; Rhodes, Buffalo, 10.81; Thomas, Buffalo, 10.82; Winkelman, Sauk Rapids-Rice, 10.84; Keoraj, Elk River, 10.86; Asher, Brainerd, 10.07; Freeman, Elk River, 11.02; Suah, Moorhead, 11.04.
• 100 wheelchair: Hovanetz, Elk River, 21.56.
• 200: Walker, Moorhead, 21.52; Harris, Elk River, 21.60; Hardy, Sauk Rapids-Rice, 21.61.
• 400: Lovell, Sauk Rapids-Rice, 51.17; Novak, St. Michael-Albertville, 51.41.
• 400 wheelchair: Hovanetz, Elk River, 1:27.53.
• 800: Macheel, Buffalo, 1:56.51; Knott, Bemidji, 1:57.47.
• 1,600: Salas, St. Michael-Albertville, 4:21.77; Huss, Buffalo, 4:25.72.
• 3,200: Wistrom, Buffalo, 9:31.30; Huss, Buffalo, 9:31.36.
• 110 hurdles: Peterson, Brainerd, 14.77; Monseth, St. Michael-Albertville, 14.78.
• 300 hurdles: Monseth, St. Michael-Albertville, 39.33; Miller, Brainerd, 40.03.
• 4x100 relay: Elk River 41.51; Sauk Rapids-Rice 42.11; Moorhead 42.45; Brainerd 42.69.
• 4x200 relay: Elk River 1:28.47; Moorhead 1:29.74.
• 4x400 relay: St. Michael-Albertville 3:25.10; Sartell 3:30.51.
• 4x800 relay: Moorhead 8:07.68; Brainerd 8:07.94.
• High jump: Klein, Elk River, 6-3; Torboh, Elk River, 6-3; Battle, Moorhead, 6-1; Ackerman, Sauk Rapids-Rice, 6-1; Granroth, Sartell, 6-1; Carlson, Sartell, 6-1.
• Pole vault: Smith, Brainerd, 13-8; Shaw, Rogers, 12-8.
• Long jump: Walker, Moorhead, 23-0; Torboh, Elk River, 22-6¾; Battle, Moorhead, 21-8.
• Triple jump: Nelson, Brainerd, 48-11½; Torboh, Elk River, 46-1; Suah, Moorhead, 44-1.
• Shot put: Babatz, Buffalo, 56-1¼; Bicek, Elk River, 49-11½.
• Shot put wheelchair: Hovanetz, Elk River, 17-2¼.
• Discus: Benson, Buffalo, 173-0; Adetunji, Sartell, 153-11; Meyer, Bemidji, 153-5.
CLASS 3A
Section 1
• Lakeville South 202, Rochester Century 137, Owatonna 124, Farmington 114.33, Lakeville North 103, Rochester John Marshall 90.33, New Prague 75, Rochester Mayo 66.33
State meet qualifiers
• 100: Van Brunt, Rochester Mayo, 12.23; Evans, Lakeville South, 12.31; Johnson, Owatonna, 12.35.
• 200: Oguamanam, Farmington, 25.00; Gerhard, Rochester Century, 25.50.
• 400: Oguamanam, Farmington, 56.49; Jansky, Lakeville North, 58.67.
• 800: Lansing, Farmington, 2:12.45; Comfere, Rochester Century, 2:12.48.
• 1,600: Tri, Rochester John Marshall, 5:15.36; Ranstrom, Rochester John Marshall, 5:26.28.
• 3,200: Tri, Rochester John Marshall, 11:23.71; Thoennes, Lakeville South, 11:58.29.
• 100 hurdles: Welsch, Lakeville South, 14.49; Sandmann, Lakeville South, 15.04; Proshek, New Prague, 15.18.
• 300 hurdles: Sandmann, Lakeville South, 45.57; Boroff, Lakeville South, 46.25; Anderson, Rochester Century, 46.69.
• 4x100 relay: Owatonna, 48.89; Rochester Century 48.97; Lakeville South 49.40.
• 4x200 relay: Rochester Century 1:41.35; Lakeville South 1:43.41.
• 4x400 relay: Rochester Century 3:51.16; Farmington 3:57.66; Lakeville South 3:59.12; Lakeville North 4:01.49.
• 4x800 relay: Farmington 9:33.83; Lakeville North 9:35.88.
• High jump: Welsch, Lakeville South, 5-2; Meyer, Lakeville North, 5-1; Dalsin, New Prague, 5-1.
• Pole vault: Bruegger, New Prague, 11-6; Norrid, Owatonna, 10-0.
• Long jump: Theis, Owatonna, 17-9¾; Miller, Rochester John Marshall, 17-7¾; Sherwood, Rochester Mayo, 17-5½; Crawford, Lakeville South, 17-3¾.
• Triple jump: Miller, Rochester John Marshall, 37-3; Ferguson, Rochester Century, 36-11¼; Ongeri, Rochester John Marshall, 35-10.
• Shot put: Wilson, Lakeville North, 40-10¼; Amusan, Rochester Century, 40-7½; Henrikson, Farmington, 39-7¾; Pahl, Lakeville South, 39-3¼.
• Discus: Padelford, New Prague, 128-9; Henrikson, Farmington, 121-2; Wilson, Lakeville North, 120-5.
Section 8
• St. Michael-Albertville 168, Moorhead 128, Rogers 105, Buffalo 76, Elk River 73, Sartell 60, Brainerd 58, Bemidji 25, Sauk Rapids 9
State meet qualifiers
• 100: Keefer, St. Michael-Albertville, 11.80; Kvant, St. Michael-Albertville, 11.95; Schmitz, Sartell, 12.22; Lamberts, Buffalo, 12.22; Leon, Rogers, 12.29; Wotoe, Moorhead, 12.30; Loney, Brainerd, 12.33; Walthers, Moorhead, 12.41.
• 200: Kvant, St. Michael-Albertville, 24.16; Keefer, St. Michael-Albertville, 24.21; Leon, Rogers, 25.00; Jones, Moorhead, 25.06; Schmitz, Sartell, 25.19; Janich, Moorhead, 25.57; Erickson, Moorhead, 25.58; Statsick, Sartell, 25.61.
• 400: Kvant, St. Michael-Albertville, 53.63; Lain, Sartell, 56.86; L. Humeniuk, Moorhead, 57.40; Keckeisen, Elk River, 58.25; A. Humeniuk, Moorhead, 58.62.
• 800: Braun, Buffalo, 2:17.01; Juntunen, Rogers, 2:17.57.
• 1,600: Myran, St. Michael-Albertville, 5:03.35; Thompson, Bemidji, 5:08.88.
• 3,200: Myran, St. Michael-Albertville, 10:48.78; Vossen, St. Michael-Albertville, 11:10.26.
• 100 hurdles: Chea, St. Michael-Albertville, 15.13; Smith, Brainerd, 15.72.
• 300 hurdles: Lamberts, Buffalo, 44.50; Essler, St. Michael-Albertville, 46.19.
• 4x100 relay: Moorhead 47.63; Brainerd 48.85.
• 4x200 relay: Moorhead 1:40.97; Rogers 1:41.92; Brainerd 1:42.25.
• 4x400 relay: Sartell 3:58.45; Buffalo 3:58.79; Rogers 3:59.60; Moorhead 4:00.64.
• 4x800 relay: Buffalo 9:15.47; St. Michael-Albertville 9:18.75; Moorhead 9:23.04; Brainerd 9:30.49.
• High jump: Finke, Rogers, 5-2; Felland, Moorhead, 4-11.
• Pole vault: Kotish, Buffalo, 10-4; Herbst, St. Michael-Albertville, 10-4.
• Long jump: Keefer, St. Michael-Albertville, 18-7¾; Cooper, Elk River, 17-11¾; Schmidt, Rogers, 17-11¼; Jones, Moorhead, 17-8½; Erickson, Moorhead, 17-5½.
• Triple jump: Cooper, Elk River, 38-0½; Keefer, St. Michael-Albertville, 37-10¼; Warren, Moorhead, 37-0; Mentzer, Sartell, 36-8½; Schmidt, Rogers, 36-2.
• Shot put: Schmidt, Rogers, 40-11½; Dawson, Rogers, 39-11½; Warren, Moorhead, 39-8; Hilary, Elk River, 39-7½.
• Discus: Schmidt, Rogers, 130-6; Ploof, Brainerd, 118-6.
SECTION 6
• Hopkins def. Edina, 3-1
• Wayzata def. Mpls. Southside, 3-0
SECTION 8
• Rogers def. Anoka, 25-21, 25-9, 26-28, 25-16
• St. Michael-Albertville def. Bemidji, 27-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-23
