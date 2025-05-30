Northern Minnesota worried recent dip in Canadian visitors portends slow summer

But this year, amid animosity between Canada and the U.S., only 33 Canadian riders came down. It’s a race, Kershaw said, that typically draws 600 competitors. The missing Canadians, in other words, won’t decimate the ranks. But the absences are noticed. And the informal boycott, Kershaw said, is just another regrettable tension between these closest of allies that is felt most sharply along the U.S.-Canadian border.