Northern Minnesota worried recent dip in Canadian visitors portends slow summer

GRAND MARAIS, MINN. – On the Saturday before Memorial Day, bicyclists in neon jackets packed a starting line near the breakwaters slicing up the blue of Lake Superior. Then they shoved off in the morning cool for the first race of the summer.
In past years, Le Grand Du Nord, a popular gravel ride in northeastern Minnesota that boomerangs riders out from Grand Marais into the woods and back, has drawn around 50 Canadians. Race organizer Jeremy Kershaw joked he doesn’t want to perpetuate a Canadian stereotype, but the riders tend to be “very pleasant, very strong riders.”
“They come down meaning business,” Kershaw said.
But this year, amid animosity between Canada and the U.S., only 33 Canadian riders came down. It’s a race, Kershaw said, that typically draws 600 competitors. The missing Canadians, in other words, won’t decimate the ranks. But the absences are noticed. And the informal boycott, Kershaw said, is just another regrettable tension between these closest of allies that is felt most sharply along the U.S.-Canadian border.
“One guy wrote to me and told me he loves coming across the border and supporting events like mine,” Kershaw said, “But he’s, in principle, holding his ground this year.”
Canadians are not happy with President Donald Trump. He has upped bellicose rhetoric between the U.S. and Canada from nil to level 100. He calls their country a state and says he wants to annex it. Then, there’s his on-again, off-again tariffs on Canadian goods.
And it appears from anecdotal evidence that Canadians are showing their displeasure with their wallets. Fewer are choosing to travel to the U.S., including to northern Minnesota.
“Personally,” Kershaw said, “I’d be doing the same thing. There are no hard feelings.”