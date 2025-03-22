Canada’s MN-based diplomat on tariff price spikes, kissing cod and the '51st state'

Beth Richardson has been Canada’s Consul General in the Upper Midwest since 2023, working to strengthen economic relationships, reinforce security alliances and enhance other political and cultural ties. The career diplomat was on assignment around the globe before arriving in Minneapolis to help manage the many unique and longstanding partnerships between the U.S. and Canada.
Richardson says Canadians are “perturbed” by the “unprecedented” talk of annexation and tariffs, especially since their country is a top U.S. trading partner. And she fills us in on the odd Newfoundland tradition of “screeching-in.”
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Q: Since diplomats mostly live abroad, it’s unfair to ask them to reflect on their home country’s culture, but …
A: Culturally, this part of the United States is very similar to where I grew up in Alberta: that kind of self-sufficiency, but also reliance on your neighbors and willingness to lend a helping hand. People’s connection to land is very powerful here, and that feels like home for me.
Q: How so?
A: One question I ask local people when I go on a posting is, “Tell me your favorite place,” because the answer is always enculturated. Here, every single person gave me a land or a landscape. Someone gave me their favorite camping site. Lots of people gave me their favorite canoeing place. Nobody said Mall of America. Nobody gave me a store or a restaurant.
Culturally, Minnesotans are very similar to Canadians. You say “roof” one way. We say “eh” the other way. And that’s about the only significant difference.