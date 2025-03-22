Canada’s MN-based diplomat on tariff price spikes, kissing cod and the '51st state'

A: We have the largest trading relationship between any two countries in the world, ever. If the United States were not a country, the relationship between Canada and the five states we cover would be the eighth-largest trading relationship in the world. The relationship with Minnesota is $21.4 billion a year. We’re by far Minnesota’s largest customer, and America’s largest customer. That’s why tariffs are a bit perplexing, since Americans would like to export more to the world, and we buy more than any other country in the world.