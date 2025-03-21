Anderson: Packing your own lunch for a trip to Canada? Bring receipts to pay extra tariff

American pork and beaners are about to find out there’s no free lunch in Canada.
“Pork and beaners’’ is a colloquialism, or slang, used by some Canadians — usually in good humor — that describes American anglers, canoeists, hunters, campers and other tourists who vacation north of the border but spend very little money in Ontario, Manitoba or other Canadian provinces.
Instead these visitors buy food near their U.S. homes, minimizing the sometimes higher prices they’d pay in Canada for the same stuff.
Traditionally, Canada has never charged duty on these “consumables’’ — though technically it could have.
Now, in response to tariffs the U.S. has placed on a long list of Canadian products, Canada has imposed a 25% tariff, or surtax, on a variety of U.S. goods, including food brought north by Americans who intend to eat the food while in Canada, according to resort owners and others who have discussed the issue with Canadian border officials.
That’s in addition to Canadian taxes on the same goods, which could add another 5%.
Longer lines this summer to get into Canada, particularly through International Falls, Minn., and Fort Frances, Ontario, are expected as a result.
Canadian border officials have said they will open all four bays this summer on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at the Fort Frances crossing to minimize disruption.