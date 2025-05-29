Greater Minnesota

Northeastern Minnesota wildfires mostly contained, but risk of fire remains

The area has seen about half the average amount of rainfall and a hot, dry weekend is ahead.

By Christa Lawler

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 29, 2025 at 9:39PM
Firefighters work to put out a hot spot as part of the efforts to combat the Camp House wildfire in Brimson, Minn. on Thursday, May 15, 2025. ] ALEX KORMANN • alex.kormann@startribune.com
Three wildfires in northeastern Minnesota are at least 95% contained as of Thursday. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

DULUTH – All three wildfires in northeastern Minnesota, which have devastated private property and public land, are at least 95% contained — but fire risk remains high in this region headed into the weekend.

Though there has been rain in northern Minnesota, it has been about half as much as this area averages this time of the year. The weekend is expected to be hot and dry, though not as windy as it was in early to mid-May when the Camp House, Jenkins Creek and Munger Shaw wildfires started.

“It’s still going to be hot and dry enough that we could see fires rapidly grow,” said Joe Moore, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

State officials said during a news conference Thursday that the Jenkins Creek fire, which spread across more than 16,000 acres, and the Munger Shaw fire, which covered 1,259 acres, are 95% contained. The Camp House fire spread to more than 12,000 acres and is 98% contained.

“Crews on all three fires are continuing to work very hard,” said DNR commissioner Sarah Strommen. “They are monitoring those control lines and mopping up hot spots.”

The Horse River fire, started by a lighting strike within the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, is 12 acres, according to state officials. It was discovered May 22.

Gov. Tim Walz, who declared a peacetime emergency more than a week ago, noted a positive statistic: No one died or sustained significant injuries in these blazes.

Officials will begin assessing the damage, according to Allison Farole, the director of Homeland Security Emergency Management.

“We can start really seeing the impacts and the damage that has occurred by these fires,” she said. “We can take data and really start working with local communities and figuring out what is the true impact, then assessing the recourse and potential recovery options that are going to be out there to support those who have been impacted.”

There have been 1,100 fires covering 48,000 acres since the start of the year, Strommen said. The yearly average of more than 12,000 acres has already been far surpassed.

Less than 1/10th of an inch of rain has fallen in the past week in northern Minnesota, Moore said. And the National Interagency Fire Center lists northern Minnesota at moderate risk for significant wildfire growth through Monday.

Next week shows a chance for rain, according to Moore.

That said, this part of the state is in a rainfall deficit.

Last week, the St. Louis County Board approved measures to declare states of emergency and disaster so it can apply for state aid.

Christa Lawler

Duluth Reporter

Christa Lawler covers Duluth and surrounding areas for the Star Tribune.

