Northeastern Minnesota wildfires mostly contained, but risk of fire remains

DULUTH – All three wildfires in northeastern Minnesota, which have devastated private property and public land, are at least 95% contained — but fire risk remains high in this region headed into the weekend.
Though there has been rain in northern Minnesota, it has been about half as much as this area averages this time of the year. The weekend is expected to be hot and dry, though not as windy as it was in early to mid-May when the Camp House, Jenkins Creek and Munger Shaw wildfires started.
“It’s still going to be hot and dry enough that we could see fires rapidly grow,” said Joe Moore, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
State officials said during a news conference Thursday that the Jenkins Creek fire, which spread across more than 16,000 acres, and the Munger Shaw fire, which covered 1,259 acres, are 95% contained. The Camp House fire spread to more than 12,000 acres and is 98% contained.
“Crews on all three fires are continuing to work very hard,” said DNR commissioner Sarah Strommen. “They are monitoring those control lines and mopping up hot spots.”
The Horse River fire, started by a lighting strike within the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, is 12 acres, according to state officials. It was discovered May 22.
Gov. Tim Walz, who declared a peacetime emergency more than a week ago, noted a positive statistic: No one died or sustained significant injuries in these blazes.
Officials will begin assessing the damage, according to Allison Farole, the director of Homeland Security Emergency Management.