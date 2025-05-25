Remote BWCA wildfire sparked by lightning

As firefighters made headway battling major northern Minnesota wildfires, crews are assessing a smaller blaze that broke out in a remote part of the Boundary Waters Canoe Wilderness Area on Thursday.
In an update posted Sunday, the U.S. Forest Service said lightning struck a tree and started the fire that covered 9 acres east of the Horse River. The Forest Service advised paddlers to keep out for safety reasons.
On Saturday, six firefighters rappelled from a helicopter into the remote area where the Horse River fire has crept and smoldered after some rain Saturday. Two firefighters were expected to arrive by canoe Sunday.
“Crews will be scouting access on the ground and looking at the viability of different suppression options,” the report said Sunday.
The fire led to closure of the Winter Route mushing trail between Jackfish Bay and Lower Basswood Falls. The Basswood and Horse River trails remain open. The Forest Service warned anyone in the area to move directly through and keep aware of conditions, which could change.
Camp House fire
Two fires that have burned many square miles and destroyed many homes in northeastern Minnesota are largely contained.
The Camp House fire, located near Brimson, is 90% contained, the Eastern Area Incident Management Team said in a fire report Sunday.
Officials cautioned that while the fire is mostly contained, it is not out. Crews are ready to respond if additional fires arise and as Memorial Day weekend brings tourists to the area.