Greater Minnesota

Remote BWCA wildfire sparked by lightning

The 9-acre fire broke out east of the Horse River. Firefighters rappelled in, and more are expected to arrive by canoe.

By Greta Kaul

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 25, 2025 at 10:28PM
The Horse River fire started Thursday in a remote part of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. (U.S. Forest Service)

As firefighters made headway battling major northern Minnesota wildfires, crews are assessing a smaller blaze that broke out in a remote part of the Boundary Waters Canoe Wilderness Area on Thursday.

In an update posted Sunday, the U.S. Forest Service said lightning struck a tree and started the fire that covered 9 acres east of the Horse River. The Forest Service advised paddlers to keep out for safety reasons.

On Saturday, six firefighters rappelled from a helicopter into the remote area where the Horse River fire has crept and smoldered after some rain Saturday. Two firefighters were expected to arrive by canoe Sunday.

“Crews will be scouting access on the ground and looking at the viability of different suppression options,” the report said Sunday.

The fire led to closure of the Winter Route mushing trail between Jackfish Bay and Lower Basswood Falls. The Basswood and Horse River trails remain open. The Forest Service warned anyone in the area to move directly through and keep aware of conditions, which could change.

Camp House fire

Two fires that have burned many square miles and destroyed many homes in northeastern Minnesota are largely contained.

The Camp House fire, located near Brimson, is 90% contained, the Eastern Area Incident Management Team said in a fire report Sunday.

Officials cautioned that while the fire is mostly contained, it is not out. Crews are ready to respond if additional fires arise and as Memorial Day weekend brings tourists to the area.

The Camp House Fire is under investigation and has burned 12,071 acres.

Jenkins Creek fire

The Jenkins Creek fire, east of Hoyt Lakes, was 78% contained as of Sunday, the report said — an 8% improvement over Saturday.

While a forecast of blue skies, light wind and low humidity could lead to fire growth, containment efforts should tamp down fast spread, the Eastern Area Incident Management Team said.

Residents of Skibo have been allowed to return to their homes. Some area roads remain closed. All Lake County evacuations related to these fires have been lifted.

Officials say the Jenkins Creek fire, which remains under investigation, was caused by humans. It has burned 16,089 acres.

Munger Shaw fire

Even more progress was made on the 1,259-acre Munger Shaw fire, southeast of Cotton, which was 95% contained as of Sunday, fire authorities said.

about the writer

about the writer

Greta Kaul

Reporter

Greta Kaul is the Star Tribune’s built environment reporter.

See Moreicon

More from Greater Minnesota

See More

Greater Minnesota

Remote BWCA wildfire sparked by lightning

card image

The 9-acre fire broke out east of the Horse River. Firefighters rappelled in, and more are expected to arrive by canoe.

Greater Minnesota

Tolkkinen: I paid to attend a Constitution conference. But it was an ad for Christian nationalism.

Staff headshot
Karen Tolkkinen
card image

This Week In Nature

Baby opossums are emerging from their mothers’ pouches

card image