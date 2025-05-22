Northeast Minnesota wildfires inching toward containment

DULUTH – Despite fierce winds earlier this week, crews on the Brimson Complex fires north of Duluth were able to prevent the blaze from pushing closer to the nearby communities of Skibo and Hoyt Lakes.
On Thursday, the Camp House fire that began May 11 and has destroyed more than 150 structures was 90% contained, fire officials said. Jenkins Creek, which began May 12, is now one-third contained, with its southern edge considered secure. Its remote, rugged footprint has made that blaze difficult to fight.
Together, the two wildfires have burned more than 45 square miles of private, county and Superior National Forest land.
A third, smaller fire in St. Louis County, the Munger Shaw fire, is contained. All started under hot and tinder-dry conditions last week.
Many evacuation orders and road closures have been lifted.
Fire officials have ruled the Jenkins Creek fire “human-caused,” and it remains under investigation. The Camp House fire was called in as an out-of-control camp or brush fire, but authorities haven’t yet declared how it began.
Nearly 600 firefighters are split between the two wildfires.