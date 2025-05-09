Trump tells Congress to raise taxes on the rich in budget bill

President Donald Trump instructed congressional Republicans this week to raise taxes on the wealthiest earners as part of his “big, beautiful bill,” rattling his party’s brittle consensus on economic issues and muddlingthe GOP’s path toward enacting his campaign promises.
Congress is working to extend lower rates for individuals from Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that are set to expire at the end of this year. Trump, in recent conversation with House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana), said Congress should raise taxes on some of the highest earners, according to two people familiar with the president’s position who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the issue publicly.
Administration officials have discussed several options for doing so, including allowing the top tax rate to revert back to Obama-era levels. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has also floated creating a tax bracket for those earning more than $5 million per year.
The current top tax bracket, which pays a 37 percent rate, applies to those with more than $626,350 in earnings, or $751,600 for married couples filing jointly.
Trump is also seeking to close a tax loophole that allows investment fund managers to pay lower tax rates, and another provision that would subject major stadium and arena owners to higher tax bills, the people said.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Johnson’s office declined to comment.
The position on individual rates is a stark reversal for Trump and could shatter talks around congressional Republicans’ fragile tax legislation.
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) said he had no problem with raising taxes on the richest taxpayers. But he acknowledged that most Senate Republicans do not feel the same way.