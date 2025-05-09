Trump tells Congress to raise taxes on the rich in budget bill

“I totally disagree with that,” Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) said last week of allowing lower tax rates on the highest earners to expire but extending the rest of the law’s lower rates. “I think the simplest path is always the best path: Keep [the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act] as is and make it permanent; reset the [research and development] and investment tax credits to 100 percent; and then eliminate income taxes on tips, Social Security and overtime. I think that’s the simplest, most effective tax package you could move forward, and anything beyond that I don’t think is passable. We don’t have a revenue problem in this country. We have an expense problem. So why are we even going down that path?”