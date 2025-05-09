Park High School senior Hollen Thompson gravitated toward the lacrosse field from the first moment she watched her older brother play the sport.
Born without the lower half of her left arm, Thompson never shied away from trying different sports. In sixth grade, she told her parents she wanted to join a youth lacrosse program in Cottage Grove.
“It was always, ‘You can do it, you just might have to do it differently,’ ” said her mother, Kari Thompson. “It was never a crutch for her. It was a gift.”
Thompson’s mother placed a few calls. First, she spoke with the head of Cottage Grove Youth Lacrosse, who connected her with Park girls lacrosse coach Scott Leonard. Eventually, Hollen picked up her first stick at 11 years old.
“She adapted well and figured it out because that’s who Hollen is,” Kari Thompson said. “Hollen is extremely determined and persevering. Nothing is an obstacle to her.”
For Hollen and her youth coaches, the initial learning curve was steep. Through trial and error and dedication to her newfound craft, Thompson sharpened the fundamentals of throwing, catching and cradling with just one hand.
Patience was essential during the early stages.
“With coaches, it was new for them to ever see someone play lacrosse with one arm,” Hollen said. “They were willing to figure it out [with me] and find work-arounds in different drills.”