Sunday Supper: Mini-Heart Pizzas with Honey, Pepperoni  and Whipped Ricotta

Mini-Heart Pizzas with Honey, Pepperoni and Whipped Ricotta
Serves 4.
Have you ever tried honey on pizza? Perfect for serving as a romantic treat on date night — or as a kid-friendly dinner — these little heart-shaped pizzas hit the spot. From “Love Gluten Free” by Megan McKenna (Hamlyn, 2025).
- 2 sheets of prepared gluten-free puff pastry
- ¾ c. to 1 c. tomato purée
- Sea salt flakes
- 2 tbsp. dried oregano
- 1 ⅛ c. (9 oz.) mozzarella cheese, grated
- 3 ½ oz. pepperoni
- ½ c. (3½ oz.) ricotta cheese
- 4 tbsp. olive oil
- 2 tbsp. honey
- Handful of basil leaves, for serving
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Place pastry on a clean work surface and spread with the tomato purée. Sprinkle with sea salt and all the oregano.
Using a heart-shaped cookie cutter about 2 ¾ inches wide, stamp 6 hearts out of each sheet of pastry. (If you don’t have the correct shape of cutter, draw a heart on a piece of stiff card, cut it out with scissors, then place it on the pastry and cut around it with a sharp knife before you spread the tomato purée.)
Sprinkle some of the mozzarella on each pastry heart and arrange pepperoni slices on top. Transfer to a baking sheet and bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the pastry is golden and puffy — watch carefully in the oven.
Meanwhile, place the ricotta and olive oil in a blender and blitz together. Spoon into a piping bag fitted with a small plain nozzle, or into a small sandwich bag with the tip of a corner cut off.