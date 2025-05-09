Recipes

Sunday Supper: Mini-Heart Pizzas with Honey, Pepperoni  and Whipped Ricotta

A sign of love — and pizza — is a treat any day of the year.

By Star Tribune staff

May 9, 2025 at 12:30PM
Spice up dinner with Mini-Heart Pizzas with Honey, Pepperoni and Whipped Ricotta. From “Love Gluten Free” by Megan McKenna. (Luke Albert)

Mini-Heart Pizzas with Honey, Pepperoni and Whipped Ricotta

Serves 4.

Have you ever tried honey on pizza? Perfect for serving as a romantic treat on date night — or as a kid-friendly dinner — these little heart-shaped pizzas hit the spot. From “Love Gluten Free” by Megan McKenna (Hamlyn, 2025).

  • 2 sheets of prepared gluten-free puff pastry
    • ¾ c. to 1 c. tomato purée
      • Sea salt flakes
        • 2 tbsp. dried oregano
          • 1 ⅛ c. (9 oz.) mozzarella cheese, grated
            • 3 ½ oz. pepperoni
              • ½ c. (3½ oz.) ricotta cheese
                • 4 tbsp. olive oil
                  • 2 tbsp. honey
                    • Handful of basil leaves, for serving

                      Directions

                      Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

                      Place pastry on a clean work surface and spread with the tomato purée. Sprinkle with sea salt and all the oregano.

                      Using a heart-shaped cookie cutter about 2 ¾ inches wide, stamp 6 hearts out of each sheet of pastry. (If you don’t have the correct shape of cutter, draw a heart on a piece of stiff card, cut it out with scissors, then place it on the pastry and cut around it with a sharp knife before you spread the tomato purée.)

                      Sprinkle some of the mozzarella on each pastry heart and arrange pepperoni slices on top. Transfer to a baking sheet and bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the pastry is golden and puffy — watch carefully in the oven.

                      Meanwhile, place the ricotta and olive oil in a blender and blitz together. Spoon into a piping bag fitted with a small plain nozzle, or into a small sandwich bag with the tip of a corner cut off.

                      Once the pizzas are cooked, pipe mini ricotta balls onto the pizzas and drizzle honey across them all.

                      Garnish with a few torn basil leaves and a sprinkle of sea salt before serving.

