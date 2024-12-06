Will there be a return of MABA: Make Architecture Beautiful Again?

There is one style that might satisfy both camps. Let’s call it “Post Office Moderne.” The humble post office is the most numerous example of federally supplied architecture, and served as an instrument of community identification and civic uplift throughout the 20th century. The post office was the embassy of the distant government, erected in thousands of towns and hamlets. There were no standardized plans. Each was designed individually, and care was taken to make them a symbol of the culture’s values.