Orioles are returning to Minnesota, and here’s what to feed them

A: That’s an interesting question, and the answer isn’t completely straightforward. Nearly all birds that leave on migration in the fall do so not because cold weather is coming, but because their food is disappearing. Most migrants live on fruit or insects, and these dwindle as the weather gets colder. It’s our non-migratory birds, like woodpeckers, chickadees and finches — birds that consume seeds and nuts — that can be found at feeders year-round. However, some migratory birds can be drawn in by suet, which approximates the protein delivered by insects, or by live insects (think mealworms and bluebirds). And some will come in for nectar, including hummingbirds and orioles. It’s a little chance-y, but if you provide the diet they prefer, some migratory birds will show up at your feeders.