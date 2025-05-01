Orioles are returning to Minnesota, and here’s what to feed them

Q: When do orioles migrate back to our area?
A: Baltimore orioles, favorite spring migrants for many of us, usually begin to return in late April in the metro area, with most settling in by mid-May. My bird journals show that I tend to hear my first oriole around May 4 each year. You can hear the sweet whistle-y songs of these gorgeous orange birds here: allaboutbirds.org/guide/Baltimore_Oriole/. Checking the All About Birds website maintained by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, I learned that the oldest Baltimore oriole on record was 12 years old when it was caught by a raptor in Minnesota.
Oriole invitation
Q: How can I attract orioles to nest in my backyard?
A: Baltimore orioles live on a diet of nectar, fruit and insects, so to approximate their natural diet, you could offer orange halves and grape jelly in springtime. However, oriole pairs prefer to establish their nests near water, either a lake, river or pond. If you don’t live close to a water source, chances are that you won’t have orioles nesting nearby.
Merlin hears merlin
Q: My husband and I were out in our yard when we heard a bird call that we didn’t recognize. Using the Merlin Bird ID app, we learned that it was a merlin. We watched it for a long time as it sat on a treetop and heard another merlin answer its calls. How often are merlins seen in the city and will they stalk our bird feeders?
A: What a fun coincidence, that you heard an unknown bird and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s bird identification app named Merlin identified it as a merlin. These members of the falcon family do prey on small birds so if they remain in your area, they will probably eat some of your feeder birds — they’re known to prey on house sparrows, for example. These small hawks are increasingly nesting in towns and cities, but they’re still an unusual sight in the metro area. (The Merlin app is free and downloadable from the App Store or Google Play. The app can suggest an ID based on a photo you take, or sounds a bird makes.)
Making it easy for hawks?
Q: There’s a Cooper’s hawk in the neighborhood and he seems to be haunting our backyard. I’m wondering if our feeders are making it too easy for him or her to catch our birds. One day I looked out and the hawk was eating a male cardinal for lunch. Then later that same day it was eating a chickadee.
A: That’s a good question, and I’m sorry to hear that the hawk, which eats smaller birds, is feasting on exactly the birds you want to attract to your feeders. Researchers have looked into this and report that fewer birds are caught at feeders than out in natural settings: Birds tend to bunch up at feeders, and this means more eyes keeping watch and sounding an alarm if a predator is spotted.