Handsome and lethal, bird-eating hawks live among us

Not all were successful: In the next couple of weeks, I found several loose piles of feathers indicating a Cooper’s hawk had snatched a bird and had plucked its catch from a perch in a tree or shrub. Researchers have studied Cooper’s hawks by attaching transmitters to their backs, revealing that starlings, mourning doves and pigeons make up the majority of their diet. But smaller birds don’t know this, and whenever a hawk is in the area, they scatter to the wind.