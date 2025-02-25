How tech is helping to protect Minnesota birds — from Minnesota birders

While winding down now, the irruption of boreals, great gray, snowy owls and other raptors has made it a winter to remember at the birding mecca of Sax-Zim Bog, northwest of Duluth, and areas up the North Shore. Coming off a productive breeding season, many are young owls flying south from Canada because they’re hungry. Food like the voles they find at the bog are scarce in their Canadian boreal habitat.