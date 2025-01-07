Snowy owl influx excites birders, keeps airport officials on alert

Snowy owls are an irruptive species, meaning their migration numbers can fluctuate year to year. In 2013-14, there was an irruption around the Great Lakes and Northeast. Some of the owls were spotted as far south as Florida. Scott Weidensaul, an ornithologist who tracks the owls, said if they arrive in large numbers in the next month, the owls are mostly juveniles — a signal of a productive breeding season over the summer on the Arctic tundra.